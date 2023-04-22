Wigan Athletic vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Wigan Athletic vs Millwall Live Score!
How to watch Wigan Athletic vs Millwall Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Wigan Athletic vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Millwall
At Millwall, the presence of Tom Bradshaw stands out. The 30-year-old Welsh striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 15 goals and three assists in 38 games played, where he has started 35 of them. He has a total of 2839 minutes.
Key player - Wigan Athletic
At Wigan Athletic, the presence of Will Keane stands out. The 30-year-old Irish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 11 goals and two assists in 41 games played, where he has started 36 of them. He has 3111 minutes in total.
Wigan Athletic vs Millwall history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 13 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Millwall with five wins, while Wigan has won four, for a balance of four draws.
If we take into account the times that Wigan Athletic have been at home against Millwall in the EFL Championship, there are six matches, where the Latics have the advantage with three wins over one that the Lions have achieved, and the two draws that have been given.