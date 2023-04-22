Wigan Athletic vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: Millwall FC

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Wigan Athletic vs Millwall live match, as well as the latest information from DW Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Wigan Athletic vs Millwall Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Wigan Athletic vs Millwall match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Wigan Athletic vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Wigan Athletic vs Millwall of April 22nd, 2023 in several countries:

Key player - Millwall

At Millwall, the presence of Tom Bradshaw stands out. The 30-year-old Welsh striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 15 goals and three assists in 38 games played, where he has started 35 of them. He has a total of 2839 minutes.

Key player - Wigan Athletic

At Wigan Athletic, the presence of Will Keane stands out. The 30-year-old Irish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 11 goals and two assists in 41 games played, where he has started 36 of them. He has 3111 minutes in total.

Wigan Athletic vs Millwall history

These two teams have met 21 times. The statistics are in favor of Millwall, who have come out victorious on seven occasions, while Wigan have won on six, for a total of eight draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 13 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Millwall with five wins, while Wigan has won four, for a balance of four draws.

If we take into account the times that Wigan Athletic have been at home against Millwall in the EFL Championship, there are six matches, where the Latics have the advantage with three wins over one that the Lions have achieved, and the two draws that have been given.

Millwall

Millwall comes into this game needing a win to maintain their chances of playing in the promotion playoffs and will have to get a positive result to avoid giving their main pursuers room to catch up.
Wigan Athletic

Wigan comes into this game condemned to relegation. The season has not gone well at all and now they will have to think about finishing at least with a victory in front of their fans and rebuild for next season.
The match will be played at the DW Stadium

The match Wigan Athletic vs Millwall will be played at the DW Stadium, located in the city of Wigan, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 25,138 spectators.
