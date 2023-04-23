Udinese vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Udinese vs Cremonese live match, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Friuli in Udine. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is the Udinese vs Cremonese in Serie A?
This is the kickoff time for the Udinese vs Cremonese match on April 23, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star+
Brazil: 10:000 AM on Star+
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star+
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star+
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on Paramount+
Mexico: 6:00 AM on Star+
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+
Peru: 8:00 AM on Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star+
Last meetings
The last two matches in which they have met have been in Serie A and in a friendly match. Udinese won one and the other was a draw.
Key player - Cremonese
Despite the difficult situation the team is going through, its players have tried to move forward and keep a bit of hope. One of the strongest is Cyriel Dessers, the 28-year-old Nigerian striker who has six goals and two assists in 24 games.
Key player - Udinese
Udinese's momentum has given them a certain tranquility and stability. His team is united and they have managed to score points. Beto, the 25-year-old Portuguese striker, is one of their leaders, with 10 goals and one assist in 29 games.
Cremonese
Cremonese is in a very delicate situation. It is in the relegation places and most probably has no way out. They are in the 19th place with 19 points.
Udinese
Udinese is in a relatively favorable position. It's not bad, but it's not perfect either. It is in the middle positions. It is in the 12th place in the table with 39 points from 30 games.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Stadio Friuli in the city of Udine, Italy. For sponsorship reasons, the stadium is known as Dacia Arena. It is the official home of Udinese who have owned the venue since 2013, which made them the second Italian team to have their own stadium after Juventus opened their stadium. It was inaugurated on September 27, 1976 after five years of construction. In 2012 and 2015, it was remodeled and that reduced the capacity. In the 1990 World Cup, FIFA awarded it the honor of being one of the venues. It has also hosted six matches of the Italian national team. It has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
