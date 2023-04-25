Blackburn vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Blackburn vs Burnley Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Blackburn vs Burnley match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN 2 and Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star +
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM on Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on Star +
Blackburn vs Burnley history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 23 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with 10 wins, while Blackburn has won seven, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the times that Blackburn have played Burnley at home in the EFL Championship, there are 11 matches, where the numbers are even, as each team won on four occasions and there were three draws.
Burnley
Burnley comes from losing at home against Queens Park Rangers and although it is only their third defeat in the Championship, it cut an impressive streak of matches without defeat. With their presence in the Premier League next season already assured, the team is looking to give minutes to players who have not played as much. Of course, they will have to win to secure the title.
Blackburn
Blackburn is coming from four consecutive draws and six games without a victory in the Championship. They need to win this match to keep their chances of getting into the promotion playoffs, as they have already lost a lot of ground.