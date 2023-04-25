Blackburn vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
10:00 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Blackburn vs Burnley live match, as well as the latest information from Ewood Park.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Blackburn vs Burnley Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Blackburn vs Burnley match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

9:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Blackburn vs Burnley match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Blackburn vs Burnley of April 25th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN 2 and Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star +
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM on Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on Star +

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Nathan Tella stands out. The 23-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 17 goals and five assists in 38 games played, where he has started 31 of them. He has a total of 2,490 minutes.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Blackburn

In Blackburn, the presence of Ben Brereton stands out. The 24-year-old Chilean striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 12 goals and four assists in 40 games played, where he has started 36 of them. He has a total of 3197 minutes.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Blackburn vs Burnley history

These two teams have met 99 times. The statistics are in favor of Blackburn, who have come out victorious on 41 occasions, while Burnley have won on 40 occasions, leaving a balance of 18 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 23 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with 10 wins, while Blackburn has won seven, for a balance of six draws. 

If we take into account the times that Blackburn have played Burnley at home in the EFL Championship, there are 11 matches, where the numbers are even, as each team won on four occasions and there were three draws.

9:30 AM2 hours ago

Burnley

Burnley comes from losing at home against Queens Park Rangers and although it is only their third defeat in the Championship, it cut an impressive streak of matches without defeat. With their presence in the Premier League next season already assured, the team is looking to give minutes to players who have not played as much. Of course, they will have to win to secure the title.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

Blackburn

Blackburn is coming from four consecutive draws and six games without a victory in the Championship. They need to win this match to keep their chances of getting into the promotion playoffs, as they have already lost a lot of ground.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Ewood Park

The match Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley will be played at Ewood Park, located in the city of Blackburn, in the county of Lancashire, in England. This venue, inaugurated in 1890, has a capacity for 31,367 spectators.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

VAVEL Logo