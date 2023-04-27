Villarreal vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Espanyol?
The match between Villarreal vs Espanyol can be followed on television through ESPN +
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Villarreal vs Espanyol match in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs.
Colombia: 11:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs.
Spain: 19:30 hrs.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs.
Peru: 11:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs.
England: 17: 30 hrs.
USA: 12:30 hrs.
Australia: 02:30 hrs.
India: 20:45 hrs.
Watch out for this Espanyol player
Joselu is the sixth top scorer in LaLiga with 12 goals and two assists. The 33-year-old striker and international with the Spanish national team has not scored for his club since March 11, in a match in which, despite the goal, it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat against Real Madrid;
Watch out for this Villarreal player
Jose Luis Morales, who arrived this season from Levante, has a total of 15 goals and five assists between the three competitions. The 35-year-old scored for the last time on April 8 in his team's victory at Real Madrid;
How is Espanyol coming along?
They come from a goalless draw against Cá diz and have seven consecutive games in a row, six of which are defeats. Their last victory was on February 25 at home against Mallorca. Right now they are 19th in the LaLiga Santander standings with 28 points, i.e. in the relegation places and currently three points away from the relegation places;
How is Villarreal coming along?
Villarreal have lost two in a row, the last one at Sevilla. Although these have been the only two defeats of the submarine team in the last seven matches they have played in LaLiga Santander. In the standings right now they are in sixth place with 47 points, just two points behind Betis, who are in fifth place, a fifth place that gives access to play in the UEFA Europa League next season;
Background
Villarreal have won 18 times, Espanyol have won 14 times and 21 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last November 2022, when Villarreal won by the narrowest of margins thanks to Lecomte's own goal. Espanyol has not beaten the Submarine since last January 2020;
The stadium
The match will be played at the Estadio de la Cerá mica, a stadium that was inaugurated in June 1923 and has a capacity for 23500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Villarreal and Espanyol will meet in the match corresponding to the 31st round of LaLiga Santander;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Villarreal vs Espanyol in LaLiga
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.