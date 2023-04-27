Fiorentina vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Fiorentina vs Cremonese in Coppa Italia
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fiorentina vs Cremonese match in the Coppa Italia.
What time is Fiorentina vs Cremonese match for Coppa Italia?
This is the start time of the game Fiorentina vs Cremonese of April 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch live Fiorentina vs Cremonese
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Fiorentina vs Cremonese in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Fiorentina vs Cremonese in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Fiore player
The 28 year old striker from Czech Republic, Antonín Barák has had a good performance, the attacker has played 17 games as a starter and 10 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in Serie A with Fiorentina, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attracts attention for his experience with the club and wants to respond to the calls, in addition to that he already scored in the Coppa Italia.
Watch out for this Cremonese player
Italy's striker, Leonardo Sernicola 25 years old has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-sixth game in all competitions, 23 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in Serie A and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, in the Coppa Italia he has 2 goals.
How are Fiore coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-4 against Lech Poznan, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Monza 3-2 Fiorentina, Apr 23, 2023, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 2-3 Lech Poznan, 20 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Fiorentina 1-1 Atalanta, 17 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Lech Poznan 1-4 Fiorentina, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Fiorentina 1-1 Spezia, 8 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Monza 3-2 Fiorentina, Apr 23, 2023, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 2-3 Lech Poznan, 20 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Fiorentina 1-1 Atalanta, 17 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Lech Poznan 1-4 Fiorentina, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Fiorentina 1-1 Spezia, 8 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
How are Cremonese coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 2-3 against Sampdoria, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
Udinese 3-0 Cremonese, Apr 23, 2023, Italian Serie A
Cremonese 1-0 Empoli, 14 Apr, 2023, Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 2-3 Cremonese, 8 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Cremonese 0-2 Fiorentina, 5 Apr, 2023, Coppa Italia
Cremonese 1-3 Atalanta, 1 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Udinese 3-0 Cremonese, Apr 23, 2023, Italian Serie A
Cremonese 1-0 Empoli, 14 Apr, 2023, Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 2-3 Cremonese, 8 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Cremonese 0-2 Fiorentina, 5 Apr, 2023, Coppa Italia
Cremonese 1-3 Atalanta, 1 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Fiorentina vs Cremonese, corresponding to the Coppa Italia. The match will take place at the Artemio Franchi, at 15:00.