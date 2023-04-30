Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
4:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow Real Valladolid vs Atletico de Madrid live score here. Everything you need to know about this LaLiga matchday 32 game is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Jose Zorrilla Stadium, home of the Valladolid.
3:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Live in TV channel in USA

If you want to watch the game Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live on TV, your options are: ESPN+

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN app

3:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the match Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid on April 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 12:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 14:00 hours
India: 14:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 13:00 hours
Australia: 13:00 hours
U.K. ET: 13:00 hours

3:45 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Atletico de Madrid

13 Jan Oblak, 2 José María Giménez, 22 Mario Hermoso, 20 Axel Witsel, 21 Yannick Carrasco, 16 Nahuel Molina, 6 Koke, 5 Rodrigo De Paul, 14 Marcos Llorente, 8 Antoine Griezmann, 10 Ángel Correa.
3:40 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Real Valladolid

 

Masip; Iván Fresneda, Joaquín, Javi Sánchez, Rosa; Hongla, Kike Pérez, Roque Mesa; Óscar Plano, Larin, Plata

3:35 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Real Valladolid vs Atlético de Madrid will be Antonio Miguel Matheu López;  Xavier Estrada Fernández, first line;  Javier Alberola Rojas, second line; to be confirmed the fourth assistant.
3:30 AM2 hours ago

How is Valladolid coming along?

On the other hand, the pucelana squad led by Paulo Pezzolano, has not had a good season in LaLiga, however, it continues to add up to move away from the relegation zone and thus be present in the first division of the Spanish league in the following year. Valladolid is in 14th position with 35 points after 31 games, with 10 wins, 5 draws and 16 defeats. In their most recent match, Valladolid suffered a painful defeat with a comeback, where in the 93rd minute, Valencia scored the winning goal and put the final 2-1, cutting Valladolid's three-game unbeaten streak.

3:25 AM2 hours ago

How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?

The rojiblancos, coached by Diego Simeone, have had a good season, but it has not been enough for them to be leaders and, although they are in the European competitions zone for the following season, the colchoneros cannot stop adding to continue assuring their place in the Champions League. Atletico de Madrid is currently in third place in LaLiga with 63 points after 31 games played, product of 19 wins, 6 draws and 6 defeats so far this season. To this match they come with a defeat in the last day against Barcelona by the minimum so that the Culés broke a streak of 6 consecutive victories that had the Madridians in the Spanish league.

3:20 AM2 hours ago

Matchday 32 of LaLiga

We continue with the activity in all league tournaments  after a double day in the Spanish league. In this weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the 32nd day of the Spanish LaLiga, one of the most attractive soccer competitions in the world. The Jose Zorrilla stadium will witness this clash of Valladolid against Atletico Madrid. Both teams will want to continue adding during this season so they will seek to do so with a victory and thus continue climbing positions in this contest. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve it?
3:15 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Jose Zorrilla

The match Valladolid - Atletico Madrid will be played at the Jose Zorrilla stadium, in Valladolid, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm (ET).
3:10 AM2 hours ago

