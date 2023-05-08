Nottingham Forest vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Southampton in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs Southampton match in the Premier League.
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Southampton match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Southampton of March 08th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how Nottingham Forest vs Southampton and live
The match will be broadcast on SKY.
If you want to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 116th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the 3 points, leaving the 39 wins for Southampton, 27 draws and 50 for Nottingham.
Watch out for this Southampton player
England striker, 28 year old James Ward-Prowse has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-fourth game in all competitions, 34 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the Premier League and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times.
Watch out for this Nottingham player
The English born striker from Wales, 21 year old Brennan Johnson has been performing well, the striker has played his thirty-fourth game in all competitions, 31 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the Premier League and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, who has 2 wins for Southampton, 3 for Nottingham and 0 draws, leaving the balance very even. Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest, 4 Jan, 2023, English Premier League Nottingham Forest 0-3 Southampton, 14 Jan, 2012, England Championship Southampton 3-2 Nottingham Forest, 10 Sep, 2011, English Championship Nottingham Forest 3-1 Southampton, 3 May, 2009, English Championship Southampton 0-2 Nottingham Forest, 20 Dec, 2008, English Championship
How are Nottingham coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest, Apr 29, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 26 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest, 22 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United, 16 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest, 8 Apr, 2023, England Premier League
How are Southampton coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-3 against Arsenal, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are at the bottom of the table.
Newcastle United 3-1 Southampton, Apr 30, 2023, English Premier League
Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth, 27 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 3-3 Southampton, Apr 21, 2023, English Premier League
Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace, 15 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Southampton 1-4 Manchester City, 8 Apr, 2023, England Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Premier League match. The match will take place at the City Ground, at 15:00.