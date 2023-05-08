QPR vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Queens vs Bristol match, as well as the latest information from Loftus Road. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Queens vs Bristol?
This is the kickoff time for the Queens vs Bristol match on May 8, 2023 in several countries:
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Last meetings
Between 2020 and October 2022, they met on five occasions, which ended in victory for QPR on three occasions while Bristol won only twice.
Key player - Bristol
Bristol City has tried to maintain a decent average, one that keeps them far enough away from relegation, and they succeeded. Nahki Wells, the Bermuda forward has been one of the leaders with 11 goals and six assists.
Key player - QPR
Despite the bad season they had, Queens Park Rangers managed to have a couple of victories that left them far from relegation. Lyndon Dykes was one of the protagonists scoring 8 goals and two assists.
Bristol
Bristol was left in a limbo that didn't go to the extreme of bad, but not to the extreme of perfect either. They find themselves in 15th place, almost in the middle of the table, with 56 points from 45 games.
QPR
The Londoners' season did not end in the best way. They managed to save themselves from relegation, which is an achievement for the club, but still their numbers are quite sad. They are in 19th place with only 50 points from 45 games played.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, better known as the beloved Loftus Road in London, England. It was inaugurated on October 22, 1904 by its first owner, the Shepherd's Bush Football Club, and was its owner until its demise in 1915. In 1917, Queens Park Rangers took over the stadium and since then it has been the team's home. Since 1938, several renovations have been made as the demands of modern soccer change. They started in 1938 by building a covered stand, in 1953 they added artificial lighting, in 1968 the South Africa Road Stand was built, in 1970 the Ellerlie Road Stand and in 1980 the Loftus Road Stand. Finally in 1994 the last renovation was made. In 2019, the stadium changed its name from Loftus Road to Kiyan Prince Foundation in honor of the club's youth footballer who was murdered in 2006. It has a capacity of 18,200 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship: Queens Park Rangers vs Bristol City live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.