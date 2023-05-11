Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen live
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen. As well as recent information of the Stadio Olimpico. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
Player to watch from Bayer Leverkusen: Moussa Diaby
The 23-year-old Frenchman is having a very good season with Bayer Leverkusen. The right winger has played 30 Bundesliga games, and now has 9 goals and 8 assists, while in the UEFA Europa League he has 3 goals and one assist. Will the French right winger appear tomorrow?
Player to watch from Roma: Paulo Dybala
The 29 year old Argentine is having a blast of a first season for Roma, although he has been injured a lot of times, but in the 24 matches he has played in Serie A, he has scored 11 goals and has assisted 6 times, also in UEFA Europa League has scored 4 goals and 1 assist in 9 games. Will Dybala play well tomorrow?
Last XI from Bayer Leverkusen
Lukas Hradecky; Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie; Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich, Nadiem Amiri, Mitchel Bakker; Moussa Diaby, Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz
Last XI from Roma
Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Roger Ibanez; Nicola Zalewski, Mady Camara, Nemanja Matic, Edoardo Bove, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini; Andrea Belotti
When and where to watch Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen?
The game will be broadcast on Paramount + and VIX Mexico If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Times for the match
Some schedules for tomorrow's game:
Colombia: 1:00 p.m.
Argentina: 4:00 p.m.
Brazil: 4:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 15:00 pm
Spain: 9:00 p.m.
Mexico: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 1:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen come from a though loss!
The team from Xabi Alonso is having a spectacular season. They started the season in a shocking 16th place. They fired their last manager and now they are in 6th place 8 points behind UEFA Champions League spots.
Last matchday they played at home vs FC Koln and lost 1-2 thanks to goals from Amine Adli and a brace from David Selke. Can Bayer Leverkusen win tomorrow?
Roma come from a loss!
Jose Mourinho`s team is having a good season so far, they are in 7th place in the Serie A with 58 points; 17 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses. The good thing is that they are 5 points behind UEFA Champions League spots. Last matchday they played at home vs a really strong Inter, who are in 4th place and lost 0-2 thanks to goals from Federico Dimarco and Romelu Lukaku. Can Roma get back up from that loss and win tomorrow vs Bayer Leverkusen?
Where will the match be?
The Olympic Stadium, located in Rome, Italy, will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to reach the final of the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 72,698 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Europa League match: Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen corresponding to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League. The meeting will take place in Stadio Olimpico. It will start at 1:00 pm