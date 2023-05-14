Coventry City vs Middlesbrough: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
WatchCoventry City vs Middlesbrough Town Live Score Here
Speak up, Liam Kelly!
“We played Notts County at home first and got a late draw and went into the second leg as underdogs and had a fantastic performance on the day.
“We had a fantastic sequel there. and then we won both legs 5-2 on aggregate.”
“Making the play-offs was an achievement in itself, but we want to go further now.
“It probably hasn’t sunk in yet, which might not be a bad thing because we’re treating it like any other game.
“We know what is happening. This is at stake and we will give everything we can, and we know the fans will be behind us at all times to try and make history.”
“It has been an incredible journey in such a short time.
“When I first signed for Coventry in League Two, the aim was always to get promoted to the Premier League. League One, but I don't think we would have thought of making it to League One. Premier League in five years.
“It’s been a fantastic journey and I’ve made great friends along the way, but we’re not done with this journey yet, we want to take one more.
“Few clubs made it to the top; Premier League, but moving from League Two to the Premier League would be a huge achievement.
“I would be proud to lead this team to the play-offs, but we don’t just want the experience we want to emerge victorious.”
"That would be nice. Tap on wood, we have a long way to go and some games hard to navigate.
“It’s been good for me to play the last few games, I enjoyed the pressure and the opportunity to play for something.
“These were not end of season games with nothing at stake, these were important games and I always thought that brings out the best in me and the players.”
“The fans have been fantastic. When I am in the area, the main thing is to do this. that people are excited and feel that the football club is happy. going back to what it was years ago.
“ where the club belongs and where they feel it belongs and only where they belong. we want to do everything we can to put Coventry back on the map.”
Probable Coventry!
How does Coventry arrive?
Speak up, Carrick!
“But certainly being in the position that I am in and having that influence and being able to guide and drive things in a direction that I feel comfortable with can be very rewarding.”
“Seeing the kids coming to the city’ I'm on the street and chasing me on the bike when I'm trying to run and that energy and excitement they have is so much fun. fantastic to look at, and it's that's how it should be. be."
“He is here. if I need to talk to him and giving me a little help along the way.''
“But is it? one more friendship thing. É It's nice to have that ability to talk to someone like that, of course it is.''
“ different. In a way I have more responsibilities now because I'm mentoring the boys and I have a little more leverage in that. But then, in a way, the fact that you're here? If you're not really performing, it sounds like you're not really performing. giving up some control.''
“When did you start? have to act as a player, it definitely looks different. É It’s different to know that you are here. have to perform on the field and when I am now on the sideline. É different in that respect.”
“Thereá advantages and disadvantages in comparing the two. It’s amazing when you get to work. playing and conquering things. you have this feeling of directly influencing the games and this real sense of occasion.
“Now, being in the position I am in, I have the opportunity to influence things in a different way and steer things in the direction that I’m comfortable with. very rewarding.”