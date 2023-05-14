PSV vs Fortuna Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivise Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here PSV vs Fortuna Live Score
What time is PSV vs Fortuna match for Eredivise?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
May 14, 2023
|
14:00 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
May 14, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
May 14, 2023
|
13:00
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
May 14, 2023
|
15:00
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
May 14, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
May 14, 2023
|
13:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
May 14, 2023
|
13:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
May 14, 2023
|
19:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
May 14, 2023
|
12:00
|
Star +, ESPN
|
Peru
|
May 14, 2023
|
13:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Fortuna player:
Fortuna's final lineup:
Watch out for this PSV player:
Last PSV line-up:
Background:
About the Stadium
The official record crowd at the stadium was 34,700 on October 23, 2005, in a classic between PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax.
The Philips Stadion was one of the venues for Euro 2000 which they co-hosted with Belgium, and is classified as a four-star stadium by UEFA.