PSV vs Fortuna Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivise Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:30 AMan hour ago

Tune in here PSV vs Fortuna Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Fortuna match.
1:25 AMan hour ago

What time is PSV vs Fortuna match for Eredivise?

This is the start time of the game PSV vs Fortuna of 14th May in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

May 14, 2023

14:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

May 14, 2023

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

May 14, 2023

13:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

May 14, 2023

15:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

May 14, 2023

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

May 14, 2023

13:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

May 14, 2023

13:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

May 14, 2023

19:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

May 14, 2023

12:00

Star +, ESPN

Peru

May 14, 2023

13:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Fortuna player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Paul Gladon. Fortuna's current center forward has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, as his participation in the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so it will be important to get the victory.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Fortuna's final lineup:

I. Pandur; G. Cox, D. Siovas, R. Guth, I. Pinto; I. Córdoba, D. Erdogan, K. Bistrovi'c; U. Embaló, P. Gladon, T. Noslin.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this PSV player:

For this match, the player to watch will be PSV's iconic center forward Luuk de Jong. The Dutch striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Luuk de Jong knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for PSV. Likewise, so far this season, the Dutch striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting to move up the overall standings.

1:05 AM2 hours ago

Last PSV line-up:

J. Drommel; P. Van Aanholt, J. Branthwaite, A. Ramalho, J. Teze; X. Simons, I. Sangaré, J. Veerman, J. Bakayoko; G. Til, L. De Jong.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Background:

PSV and Fortuna have met on a total of 48 occasions (36 wins for PSV, 7 draws, 5 wins for Fortuna) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, PSV have the advantage with 122 goals scored, while Fortuna have scored only 45 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 16 of the current season where PSV beat Fortuna 2-0.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Philips Stadion is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Holland / Netherlands and is located in the city of Eindhoven. It is currently the home of PSV Eindhoven, a club that plays in the first division of professional soccer in the Netherlands or popularly known as Eredivise. It was inaugurated on August 31, 1913, in 1933, the last renovations in 1995 and 2000 led to its current capacity of 35,000 seats.

The official record crowd at the stadium was 34,700 on October 23, 2005, in a classic between PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax.

The Philips Stadion was one of the venues for Euro 2000 which they co-hosted with Belgium, and is classified as a four-star stadium by UEFA.

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Looking to close well

On the one hand, PSV is looking to move up a few more places in the general table although it is not much use to make the effort since with only 6 games to play, they can no longer aspire for Premier League qualifying positions, however, the good news is that they have almost assured the permanence in the top places of the general table and now they will only have to decide until the penultimate or last day if they will go to the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League, so it will be important to score in this match to stay with the sub-leadership of the tournament.  
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Closing with dignity

On the one hand, Fortuna is looking to move up a few more places in the general table although it is not much use making the effort since with only 2 games left to play, they can no longer aspire for the Eredivise qualifying positions, however, the good news is that they have almost assured their permanence in the Championship since despite not having a good season, they are far away from the relegation places and only a misfortune would make them fall to the bottom of the table.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

Towards the end of the season

The Eredivise continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, PSV welcomes Fortuna at the Philips Stadion to define the winner of this duel. On the one hand, Fortuna has not been able to move away from the middle of the general table and every match is still vital to improve their position in the top flight, so a victory would help them to reach their goal of finishing in the first place of the general table, PSV, on the other hand, are still fighting to keep their place in the UEFA Conference League, but a mistake could cause them to lose their place to Ajax and end up dropping to third place overall. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
12:35 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The PSV vs Fortuna match will be played at Philips Stadion, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Eredivise: PSV vs Fortuna

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo