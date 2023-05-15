Chivas vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chivas vs Atlas in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Atlas match in the Liga MX.
What time is Chivas vs Atlas match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Atlas of March 14th in several countries:
Mexico: 19:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:05 hours
Chile: 20:05 hours
Colombia: 7:05 p.m.
Peru: 7:05 p.m.
USA: 21:05 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:05 hours
Uruguay: 21:05 hours
Paraguay: 20:05 hours
Spain: 03:05 hours
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Atlas live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Chivas TV / TUDN / TV Azteca.
If you want to watch Chivas vs Atlas in streaming you can watch it on Chivas TV / Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Chivas and Zorros have met on 58 occasions, with 25 wins for the red and white team, 16 draws and 17 wins for the red and black, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the rojinegros, while the rojiblancos have 0 wins and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for the locals, as they have only two draws in the last 5 meetings.
Atlas 1-0 Guadalajara, 11 May, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 3-3 Guadalajara, 1 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-1 Atlas, 13 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Atlas 1-1 Guadalajara, 15 May, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-2 Atlas, 12 May, 2022, Liga MX
How are Chivas doing?
The locals come from losing 1-0 against Atlas in their last match and in the first leg of the quarterfinals, having in their last 5 matches, 4 wins, 1 tie and 0 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover this match.
Atlas 1-0 Guadalajara, 11 May, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 4-1 Mazatlan FC, 29 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-1 Cruz Azul, 22 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
León 0-2 Guadalajara, 15 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-0 Necaxa, 8 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
How is Atlas doing?
The visitors won 1-0 against Chivas in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 1 draw, 0 defeats and 4 wins.
Atlas 1-0 Guadalajara, 11 May, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 0-1 Atlas, 6 May, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 0-0 Atlas, 29 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-3 Atlas, 21 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 4-1 Pachuca, 15 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Chivas player
Víctor Guzmán, 28-year-old Mexican striker, has been in charge of being the scorer of the red and white team this season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, he currently has 12 games played as a starter and 0 as a substitute, in addition to 7 goals and 2 assists, so he will look to score in this matchday and move forward.
Watch out for this Atlas player
Julián Quiñones, 26 year old Colombian striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Foxes this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 13 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 6 goals in his account, in addition to 3 assists.
Experience #LiguillaEnFamilia
LIGA BBVA MX, ahead of the Quarterfinals, launches the campaign "#LiguillaEnFamilia" with which it seeks to create the best atmosphere.
The campaign will consist of:
- Posts with the hashtag #LiguillaEnFamilia.
- Videos with players from the qualified clubs with the message of living these matches with respect, tolerance and inclusion.
- Projection of the video in the stadiums where the matches will be played.
- As the most important action is the interaction with the fans, we want them to discover how they live the matches and share their photos and videos on social networks with #LiguillaEnFamilia.
