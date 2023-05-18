Sevilla vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sevilla vs Juventus in Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sevilla vs Juventus match in the Europa League.
What time is Sevilla vs Juventus match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Juventus of March 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Juventus live
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Sevilla vs Juventus in streaming, it will be tuned to Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 6th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, as well as to get the pass to the next stage, leaving the 2 wins for Juve, 2 draws and 1 for Sevilla.
Juventus 1-1 Sevilla FC, 11 May, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 1-3 Juventus, 22 Nov, 2016, UEFA Champions League
Juventus 0-0 Sevilla FC, 14 Sep, 2016, UEFA Champions League
Sevilla FC 1-0 Juventus, 8 Dec, 2015, UEFA Champions League
Juventus 2-0 Sevilla FC, 30 Sep, 2015, UEFA Champions League
Watch out for this Sevilla player
Morocco striker, 25 year old Youssef En-Nesyri has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-ninth game in his home league, 16 as a starter and 13 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in LaLiga and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, in the Europa League he has 4 goals.
Watch out for this Juve player
Argentina's striker, 35 year old Angel Di Maria has performed well, the striker has played his 23rd game in his local league, 14 as a starter and 9 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in Serie A and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, in the Europa League he has 4 goals.
How are Juve coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Cremonese, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Juventus 2-0 Cremonese, 14 May, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 1-1 Sevilla FC, 11 May, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Atalanta 0-2 Juventus, 7 May, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 2-1 Lecce, 3 May, 2023, Italian Serie A
Bologna 1-1 Juventus, 30 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
How is Sevilla coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Real Valladolid, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in the top of the table.
Real Valladolid 0-3 Sevilla FC, 14 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Juventus 1-1 Sevilla FC, 11 May, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 3-2 Espanyol, 4 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 0-2 Girona, 1 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Athletic Club 0-1 Sevilla FC, 27 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
