Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga
12:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt of 20th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am:  Star+

Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+

Peru 8:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+

11:50 PMan hour ago
11:45 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Glasner!

"Schalke always makes things extremely difficult for their opponents. They are not a team that goes into games cautiously, but are always very hot and aggressive and force their opponents into many duels. They have very strong and robust players who attack high and constantly put their opponents under pressure. They always move well, play fast up front and also have very good offensive power up front. They also had in the first match, despite our victory [3-0], many chances to score because they are simply very difficult to defend. I'm really looking forward to the atmosphere. A lot is at stake for both teams. So I expect a highly emotional and intense game. That's how we're going to do it.

Of course we always try to score as many goals as possible, we won't change the game structure for the time being. We also have to be good defensively and not just focus on attacking. A lot can still happen and maybe the goal difference will be decisive in the end. But we don't look at the others. We want to win both games, get the 52 points that are still missing, and in the end we'll see what it's worth".

11:40 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Frankfurt

Trapp; Toure, Tuta, N'Dicka; Buta, Rode, Sow, Lenz; Kamada, Götze; Kolo Muani.
11:35 PMan hour ago

Frankfurt's situation

Alario and Smolcic, with knee injuries, Jakic, with a calf injury, and Max, with a thigh injury, are Oliver Glasner's absentees.
11:30 PMan hour ago
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Thomas Reis!

"We know what we have to invest in to keep the three points. It's important that you come out stronger from a game like this. We took a blow. Now it's a matter of putting it away successfully.

We performed well in our home games and played with a lot of energy. With our great fans, we will do everything to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

It's sensational that the northern corner of Gelsenkirchen is organizing an action for this game that will have the upper echelon in blue and the lower echelon in white. Personally, this gives me extra energy. It's exciting when the fans put something like this together. They have faith that we can achieve what some may not have believed."

11:20 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Schalke

Schwolow; Brunner, Jenz, Kaminski, Matriciani; Kral, Krauss; Karaman, Zalazar, Skarke; Terodde.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Schalke's situation

Thomas Reis is missing Balanta with a knee injury, Fährmann with a thigh injury, Heekeren with a cruciate ligament, Kozuki with an ankle injury, and Uronen with a muscle injury. Bülter will be suspended.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

Eagles

Eintracht Frankfurt's concerns are different. In eighth place, the Eagles are eyeing a place in European competition with their 46 points. Interestingly, three less than Bayer Leverkusen, in seventh, and Wolfsburg, in sixth, for Conference and Europa League places, respectively.
11:05 PM2 hours ago

Royal Blues

Schalke 04 is coming from a painful defeat against Bayern Munich, by the score of 6-0.  The result dropped the Royal Blues to 16th place, the relegation playoff zone, with 30 points, one less than Bochum, the first team in the remaining part of the German soccer elite.
11:00 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt live this Saturday (20), at the Veltins-Arena  at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 33th round of the competition.
10:55 PM2 hours ago

