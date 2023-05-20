Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live?
What time is Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 10:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+
Peru 8:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+
Da ist Feuer drin 💯🔥#SGE pic.twitter.com/FkHtOUoQbQ — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) May 17, 2023
Speak up, Glasner!
Of course we always try to score as many goals as possible, we won't change the game structure for the time being. We also have to be good defensively and not just focus on attacking. A lot can still happen and maybe the goal difference will be decisive in the end. But we don't look at the others. We want to win both games, get the 52 points that are still missing, and in the end we'll see what it's worth".
Probable lineup for Frankfurt
Frankfurt's situation
Speak up, Thomas Reis!
We performed well in our home games and played with a lot of energy. With our great fans, we will do everything to face Eintracht Frankfurt.
It's sensational that the northern corner of Gelsenkirchen is organizing an action for this game that will have the upper echelon in blue and the lower echelon in white. Personally, this gives me extra energy. It's exciting when the fans put something like this together. They have faith that we can achieve what some may not have believed."
