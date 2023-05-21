PSV vs Heerenveen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the PSV vs Heerenveen match in Eredivisie?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this player at Heerenveen
Sydney Van Hooijdonk, a 23-year-old striker, has scored 19 goals this season, 16 of them in the Eredivisie. He has six goals in his last six games.
Watch out for this player at PSV
Xavi Simons is the second top scorer in the Eredivisie with 16 goals and eight assists. He also has two more goals, one in the Dutch Cup and one in the Europa League. The 20-year-old midfielder has just scored against Sittard in the most recent match.
How are Heerenveen coming along?
They are coming off a win over Nijmegen and a goalless draw against Exelcesor in their most recent match. They are eighth in the Eredivisie with 42 points, a position that gives them access to the Conference League Playoffs, although they are only one point ahead of Waalwijk.
How are PSV coming along?
This team has gone 15 consecutive matches without losing and the last time was in the Europa League. They have not lost in this competition since January 24, when they lost against FC Emmen. They are second in the Eredivisie with 71 points, eight points behind the already champion Feyenoord and five points ahead of Ajax.
Background
In the balance of duels between these two teams is in favor of PSV, who have won 35 duels, 11 times Heerenveen have won and 18 clashes have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in October 2022 in a match that PSV won by the minimum (0-1). Heerenveen have not won this match since the 2017/18 season.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Philips Stadion, located in the city of Eindhoven, which was inaugurated in December 1910 and has a capacity for 35119 spectators.
Preview of the match
PSV and Heerenveen meet in the 33rd round of the Eredivisie;
