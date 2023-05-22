America vs Juarez Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Femenil MX Match
Follow here America vs Juarez Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups America vs Juarez live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch America vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Monday 22 May, 2023

USA Time: 7:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for America vs Juarez: match for the in Liga MX Femenil Match?

This is the start time of the game America vs Juarez: of Monday, May 22, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Monday 22 May, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Monday 22 May, 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Monday 22 May, 2023

21:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Monday 22 May, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Monday 22 May, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Monday 22 May, 2023

18:05 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Monday 22 May, 2023

23:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Monday 22 May, 2023

19:00 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Monday 22 May, 2023

17:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Monday 22 May, 2023

19:00 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Monday 22 May, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Monday 22 May, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Monday 22 May, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Monday 22 May, 2023

19:00 hours

no transmission.
Juarez's statements

For her part Milagros Martinez, coach of the Bravas commented the following, about the first leg game and what she expects in the second leg. She hopes her team will put up a fight against América.


- "I thank the Club for the party they put on here today, thank the fans it has been incredible what we lived this day, this moment has been the most beautiful as a coach."


- "We will go to play our best game at the Azteca stadium."
 

- "The result is not definitive, Bravas has a lot to say".

América's statements

Itzel González, goalkeeper for the eagles, gave her feelings after the game at the border, where she hopes they can finish the job in the second leg, correcting the mistakes and being strong at the Azteca.


"It was an intense match, in the first half we showed a better side than the second, but that's what group games are all about, looking for the moments and taking advantage of them, in the second leg we're going to perfect that part that we lacked."


"We must hold on to our home, our fans, to play our game, that is what gets us ahead, the group games are very intense, I think we are very prepared for this".


For his part, Angel Villacampa, commented the following at the press conference: 
"We played a very serious away game, we managed the tempo very well and were forceful."


"Right now the important thing is the recovery of the girls".
 

"The game in our stadium we will try to play the same way we did today, we want to transcend".

Players to watch

On the Azulcrema side, Alison Hecnary González Esquivel, the Eagles' ten has had a tournament with little goal production, but that's not to say that when Alison is on, she's a great scorer.

With 3 goals in 11 games of 472 minutes in the regular tournament, her best record with América was in the Apertura 2022 with 9 goals. But now in the playoffs she has already made her debut in the last game against Bravas.

In the border team, Miah Alexia Zuazua with 13 games has scored 6 goals in 1039 minutes, being her best record since she arrived to Juárez in 2021. It is expected that the Braves will react and give America a scare.

It should be noted that Miah has already scored against the eagles on date 12 in a 3-goal draw.

Lineups for the first leg

FC Juárez: Natalia Acuña. María Sánchez, Paola González, Sumiko González, Miriam Castillo, Miah Zuazua, Andrea Hernández, Myra Delgadillo, Jasmine Casarez, Blanca Solís and Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Club América: Itzel González, Jocelyn Orejel, Karina Rodríguez, Andrea Pereira, Kimberly Rodríguez, Karen Luna, Aurelie Kaci, María Mauleon, Nicolette Hernández, Kiana Palacios and Alison González.

What happened in the first leg?

The American team put on a great show at the border, winning by 3 goals to 1. Where it looked like it could be a very even tie, the team coached by Milagros Martinez left home with a two-goal disadvantage.

In the 8th minute, Alison Gonzalez scored the first goal, in a set piece, with a simple touch to send it into the net.

In the 39th minute, Kiana Palacios made it two to zero, with a defensive error by Juarez, Palacios took advantage of it to send it into the net.

The Braves tried to react with a goal by Andrea Hernandez in the 70th minute, when the border team began to dream.

In stoppage time, Jocelyn Marie Orejel closed the scoring night, taking advantage of the errors, with a soft shot to erase the illusion of the Juarez team.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga Femenil MX Match America vs Juarez Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
