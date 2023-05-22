America vs Juarez Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Femenil MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here America vs Juarez Live Score
How to watch America vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for America vs Juarez: match for the in Liga MX Femenil Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
18:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Monday 22 May, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
no transmission.
Juarez's statements
- "I thank the Club for the party they put on here today, thank the fans it has been incredible what we lived this day, this moment has been the most beautiful as a coach."
- "We will go to play our best game at the Azteca stadium."
- "The result is not definitive, Bravas has a lot to say".
América's statements
"It was an intense match, in the first half we showed a better side than the second, but that's what group games are all about, looking for the moments and taking advantage of them, in the second leg we're going to perfect that part that we lacked."
"We must hold on to our home, our fans, to play our game, that is what gets us ahead, the group games are very intense, I think we are very prepared for this".
For his part, Angel Villacampa, commented the following at the press conference:
"We played a very serious away game, we managed the tempo very well and were forceful."
"Right now the important thing is the recovery of the girls".
"The game in our stadium we will try to play the same way we did today, we want to transcend".
Players to watch
With 3 goals in 11 games of 472 minutes in the regular tournament, her best record with América was in the Apertura 2022 with 9 goals. But now in the playoffs she has already made her debut in the last game against Bravas.
In the border team, Miah Alexia Zuazua with 13 games has scored 6 goals in 1039 minutes, being her best record since she arrived to Juárez in 2021. It is expected that the Braves will react and give America a scare.
It should be noted that Miah has already scored against the eagles on date 12 in a 3-goal draw.
Lineups for the first leg
Club América: Itzel González, Jocelyn Orejel, Karina Rodríguez, Andrea Pereira, Kimberly Rodríguez, Karen Luna, Aurelie Kaci, María Mauleon, Nicolette Hernández, Kiana Palacios and Alison González.
What happened in the first leg?
In the 8th minute, Alison Gonzalez scored the first goal, in a set piece, with a simple touch to send it into the net.
In the 39th minute, Kiana Palacios made it two to zero, with a defensive error by Juarez, Palacios took advantage of it to send it into the net.
The Braves tried to react with a goal by Andrea Hernandez in the 70th minute, when the border team began to dream.
In stoppage time, Jocelyn Marie Orejel closed the scoring night, taking advantage of the errors, with a soft shot to erase the illusion of the Juarez team.