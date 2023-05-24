Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match in the LaLiga.
What time is Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano of March 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
USA: 1:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 7:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
USA: 1:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
If you want to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 41st meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this commitment with everything and get ahead, in addition to adding the three points, leaving the 7 wins for Rayo Vallecano, 3 draws and 31 for Real Madrid.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 3 wins for Real Madrid, 2 for Rayo Vallecano and 0 draws, leaving the balance very uneven.
Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid, 7 Nov, 2022, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid, 26 Feb, 2022, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano, 6 Nov, 2021, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid, 28 Apr, 2019, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, 15 Dec, 2018, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid, 7 Nov, 2022, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid, 26 Feb, 2022, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano, 6 Nov, 2021, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid, 28 Apr, 2019, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, 15 Dec, 2018, Spanish First Division
Watch out for this Rayo player
The striker from Spain, 28 year old Isi Palazón has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-fourth game in his home league, 33 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in LaLiga and 7 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Madrid player
France striker, 35 year old Karim Benzema has performed well, the striker has played his 22nd game in his home league, 22 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 17 goals in LaLiga and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Real Madrid coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Osasuna, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid, 21 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid, 17 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe, 13 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City, 9 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna, 6 May, 2023, Copa del Rey
Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid, 21 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid, 17 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe, 13 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City, 9 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna, 6 May, 2023, Copa del Rey
How is Rayo Vallecano coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Barcelona, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Espanyol, 21 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Betis 3-1 Rayo Vallecano, 15 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Real Valladolid, 4 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Elche 4-0 Rayo Vallecano, 29 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona, 26 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Espanyol, 21 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Betis 3-1 Rayo Vallecano, 15 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Real Valladolid, 4 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Elche 4-0 Rayo Vallecano, 29 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona, 26 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu at 13:30.