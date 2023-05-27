Rennes vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Ligue 1 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Rennes vs Monaco live from Ligue 1 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Rennes vs Monaco live for Matchday 37 of Ligue 1 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Roazhon Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Rennes vs Monaco online and live in Ligue 1 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Rennes vs Monaco match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Amine Gouiri, a must see player!
The Rennes striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman continues his development and comes after a good season last season with the Nice team, in which he scored 12 goals and 10 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Rennes forward and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 16 goals and 8 assists in 45 games played.
How does Rennes get here?
Rennes continues its Ligue 1 season, ranking sixth with 62 points, after 19 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses. The team has some interesting names such as Amine Gouiri, Martin Terrier, Lovro Majer, Jeremy Doku, Adrien Truffert and Benjamin Bourigeaud to fight for a good year and try to fight at the top of Ligue 1. For now, the club it is located only 1 point below Lille, who has the last place for the European competitions of Ligue 1. They will try to take advantage of the game with Monaco to continue advancing within Ligue 1 and surprise the tournament by adding points on one of the most difficult courses in France. The Rennes team is going through a great moment, adding victories in its last 3 games to gradually approach the top of Ligue 1.
Ben Yedder, a must see player!
The Monaco striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman begins a new season in Ligue 1 after a good season last, where they finished in third place in Ligue 1 and in the eighth in the Champions League. In that season, Ben Yedder contributed 32 goals and 7 assists in 52 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Monaco arrive?
Monaco starts its preseason looking to fight for the Ligue 1 title and to have a good campaign in the Champions League. The team has made great moves, among the casualties those of Aurélien Tchouameni, Pietro Pellegri and Strahinja Pavlovic stand out, but the board has known how to react on time and they have replaced these casualties with great players, Takumi Minamino and Breel Embolo arrived. Monaco will continue to search for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, the team finished in third place in Ligue 1, 17 points behind champions PSG. The French failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage and subsequently fell in the round of 16 against Portugal's Braga in the Europa League. This season, the objective is to have better results in local competitions and to be able to fight for a place in the Champions League.
Where's the game?
The Roazhon Park located in the city of Rennes will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Ligue 1 season. This stadium has a capacity for 29,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1912.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rennes vs Monaco match, corresponding to the matchday 37 of Ligue 1 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Roazhon Park, at 3:00 p.m.