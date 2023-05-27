Goals and highlights: Cologne 1-2 Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
11TH CONSECUTIVE TITLE
95'
90'
89' GOAL BAYERN
85' Substitutions for Bayern
Out: Goretzka and Mazraoui
82' Yellow card for Cologne
81' GOAL COLOGNE
78' PENALTY
74'
71' DIMINUED
71' Substitutions in Bayern
Out: Gravenberch and Coman
63' Substitution in Bayern
Out: Müller
62' Substitutions in Cologne
Out: Schmitz and Selke
60'
55'
49'
45'
⏱️
48'
45'
42' GOAL DISALLOWED
42'
40' VAR
35'
24' Yellow card for Cologne
22'
21' EVERYTHING WORKING OUT
19' WOW
15'
13'
9'
7' GOAL BAYERN
2'
00'
Bayern reserves
Bayern lineup
Cologne reserves
Cologne lineup
Video refereeing
AVAR: Thorsten Schiffner
Field refereeing
Assistant Referee 1: Stefan Lupp
Assistant Referee 2: Marco Achmüller
Fourth official: Tobias Reichel
Speak up, Tuchel!
The situation for us is very clear: we have to win, then we can look at the other games. Our duty is to give our all until the end. We have to race to the end, regardless of what is happening elsewhere. When you work for Bayern, you always have to give your all until the final whistle.
We are not at all satisfied with the way we played. It is our job to play more dominant, faster, with fewer mistakes, to combine things more fluently, to create more scoring chances. We are simply not achieving this.
Choupo-Moting is ready. We started to reintroduce him last week and he has participated without problems in the last two sessions. If he continues like this after the final practice, he will be in the team".
Probable lineup for Bayern
Bayern situation
Speak up, Baumgart!
I expect Bayern as I always do. As a very, very strong opponent. We will try to play soccer in our own way. We want to win. As always. But we are aware of what is coming and we are looking forward to it. We will do everything to counteract that. We will defend in attack and we want to create our own scoring opportunities. But we already know what kind of quality awaits us - although I have read what Bayern can't do. But I have another impression.
Davie will play up front. Otherwise the team will play like in the last few games. If you have to motivate someone against Bayern, you are out of place. We, for our part, are very happy to be safe. I approach the game against Bayern with a lot of respect. A lot of negative is written about Bayern. We are motivated, we want to win games and learn from them. We are looking forward to this game and the big challenge.
We are happy that we were saved. Because believe me: when I closed the game plan at the beginning of the season and saw Bayern Munich on the last day of the game. I will point out that it is no longer to stay in the championship My first thought was really: I hope we have achieved our goal so far - and fortunately we have.
Even if everyone is talking about it and thinking about how smart they are. Bayern is still the best team we have in Germany. And Thomas Tuchel has long proved that he is an excellent coach, and you can see that in the slightly different way they play. Maybe I'm naive too, but I haven't seen them that bad lately. There were always phases where they were dominant. There were just phases where they lost the thread. Me, I don't think we should worry about Bayern's quality. I'm not one of them. I know who is coming.
In my opinion, German soccer has caught up. When have we ever had such an exciting league on the last day of the game - championship, Europe, relegation? I like to praise my team again: I am happy that we have 42 points."