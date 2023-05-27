Goals and highlights: Cologne 1-2 Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
Image: VAVEL Brazil

11:34 AMan hour ago

11TH CONSECUTIVE TITLE

Bayern Munich won its 11th consecutive title and 34th in the Bundesliga.
11:30 AMan hour ago

95'

END OF GAME
11:28 AMan hour ago

90'

+5
11:27 AMan hour ago

89' GOAL BAYERN

IT'S THE TITLE! Sané unleashes a rocket from distance. Schwäbe gets a double save. The Bavarians have possession, Gnabry finds Musiala in the middle, who turns beautifully with his left foot and finishes from outside the box, beating the goalkeeper
11:23 AM2 hours ago

85' Substitutions for Bayern

In:  Tel and Musiala

Out: Goretzka and Mazraoui

11:18 AM2 hours ago

82' Yellow card for Cologne

Ljubicic 
11:17 AM2 hours ago

81' GOAL COLOGNE

Ljubicic displaces Sommer and charges in the middle of the goal
11:14 AM2 hours ago

78' PENALTY

Huseinbasic attempts a cross from the edge of the box. Gnabry spins to block and the ball hits the hand of the No.7, who lets his arm go
11:08 AM2 hours ago

74'

Skhiri head, a bit clumsy, after a corner and send a dangerously wide
11:05 AM2 hours ago

71' DIMINUED

Dortmund narrowed the gap against Mainz. The score is 2-1
11:05 AM2 hours ago

71' Substitutions in Bayern

In:  Goretzka and Choupo-Moting

Out: Gravenberch and Coman

11:01 AM2 hours ago

63' Substitution in Bayern

In: Cancelo

Out:  Müller

10:56 AM2 hours ago

62' Substitutions in Cologne

In: Schindler and Thielmann

Out: Schmitz and Selke

10:54 AM2 hours ago

60'

Selke receives a firm header from Kainz. Sommer saves with one hand
10:47 AM2 hours ago

55'

Schmitz is open on the left, Mazraoui arrives and sends it to the side
10:42 AM2 hours ago

49'

Hector advances down the corridor. Pavard comes in hard to stop the throw
10:37 AM2 hours ago

45'

Game restarts
10:37 AM2 hours ago

10:36 AM2 hours ago

10:22 AM3 hours ago

48'

The first half ends
10:22 AM3 hours ago

45'

+3
10:22 AM3 hours ago

42' GOAL DISALLOWED

Sané and Gnabry exchange passes on the right. The No. 10 takes it away from Schwäbe after receiving it from the striker and puts it into the corner. However, the referee goes to review the play in the booth and sees Sané's hand touch
10:17 AM3 hours ago

42'

Sané finds Müller, who sees Coman coming from behind and rolls, but the defense cuts him off
10:14 AM3 hours ago

40' VAR

Possible hand touch of Gravenberch inside the area
10:12 AM3 hours ago

35'

Cologne have more possession, but have not been able to trouble Sommer's goal at any point. Slowest game so far
10:00 AM3 hours ago

24' Yellow card for Cologne

Schmitz
10:00 AM3 hours ago

22'

Martel finds great space in the Bayern defense, but Upamecano pulls away anyway
9:55 AM3 hours ago

21' EVERYTHING WORKING OUT

The BlackYellow had a penalty kick, but Haller's shot was saved. It is worth remembering that all the games of the last round are being held at the same time
9:52 AM3 hours ago

19' WOW

Pavard crosses from the right.  Müller deflects it with his head and the ball hits the post
9:50 AM3 hours ago

15'

Goal Mainz
9:50 AM3 hours ago

13'

Ljubicic tries to get past De Ligt, but oversteps his leg, Sommer gets there first and earns a foul
9:47 AM3 hours ago

9'

Bayern take the lead in the competition. Dortmund-Mainz match
9:46 AM3 hours ago

7' GOAL BAYERN

Sané runs forward at speed and finds Coman in the box. He controls the ball and shoots at Schwäbe's corner
9:34 AM3 hours ago

2'

Kainz spins on the edge of the box and hits. Upamecano makes the block
9:32 AM3 hours ago

00'

Blow the whistle
9:26 AM3 hours ago

Teams on the field
9:25 AM4 hours ago

Moments of the preparations of the Bodes
9:20 AM4 hours ago

Bavarians in the warm-up
9:15 AM4 hours ago

Sommer ready to start preparation
9:10 AM4 hours ago

Bayern reserves

Ulreich, Goretzka, Choupo-Moting, Mane, Musiala, Cancelo, Tel, Stanisic
9:05 AM4 hours ago

Bayern lineup

Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Kimmich, Gravenberch; Sané, Müller, Coman; Gnabry
9:00 AM4 hours ago

Cologne reserves

Horn, Pedersen, Kilian, Huseinbasic, Schindler, Limnios, Lemperle, Thielmann, Olesen
8:55 AM4 hours ago

Cologne lineup

Schwäbe; Schmitz, Hübers, Chabot, Hector; Martel, Skhiri, Ljubicic, Kainz, Maina; Selke
8:50 AM4 hours ago

Video refereeing

VAR: Christian Dingert

AVAR: Thorsten Schiffner

8:45 AM4 hours ago

Field refereeing

Referee: Sven Jablonski

Assistant Referee 1: Stefan Lupp

Assistant Referee 2: Marco Achmüller

Fourth official: Tobias Reichel

8:40 AM4 hours ago

8:30 AM4 hours ago

Speak up, Tuchel!

"It won't be a season that we are happy with. It won't be a season where the number of points is enough for our claim, where the quality of our game is enough for us. No matter how it ends up in the end, it won't be a more satisfying season.

The situation for us is very clear: we have to win, then we can look at the other games. Our duty is to give our all until the end. We have to race to the end, regardless of what is happening elsewhere. When you work for Bayern, you always have to give your all until the final whistle.

We are not at all satisfied with the way we played. It is our job to play more dominant, faster, with fewer mistakes, to combine things more fluently, to create more scoring chances. We are simply not achieving this.

Choupo-Moting is ready. We started to reintroduce him last week and he has participated without problems in the last two sessions. If he continues like this after the final practice, he will be in the team".

8:25 AM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich; Coman, Müller, Musiala, Sané; Gnabry.
8:20 AM5 hours ago
Photo: Bayern
Photo: Bayern
8:15 AM5 hours ago

Bayern situation

Davies, with a thigh problem, Lucas Hernández, recovering from a knee injury, and Neuer, with a leg injury, are Thomas Tuchel's absentees.
8:10 AM5 hours ago

Speak up, Baumgart!

"The season is over for Sargis Adamyan because he got kicked in the foot yesterday. Steffen Tigges is also out. Otherwise, we can take it out of the full. Tim will come in Tiggi's place. That is the plan. Since the championship is still on the line, we will play what I think is the strongest team. In that scenario, Timo is the number two, so he won't play.

I expect Bayern as I always do. As a very, very strong opponent. We will try to play soccer in our own way. We want to win. As always. But we are aware of what is coming and we are looking forward to it. We will do everything to counteract that. We will defend in attack and we want to create our own scoring opportunities. But we already know what kind of quality awaits us - although I have read what Bayern can't do. But I have another impression.

Davie will play up front. Otherwise the team will play like in the last few games. If you have to motivate someone against Bayern, you are out of place. We, for our part, are very happy to be safe. I approach the game against Bayern with a lot of respect. A lot of negative is written about Bayern. We are motivated, we want to win games and learn from them. We are looking forward to this game and the big challenge.

We are happy that we were saved. Because believe me: when I closed the game plan at the beginning of the season and saw Bayern Munich on the last day of the game. I will point out that it is no longer to stay in the championship My first thought was really: I hope we have achieved our goal so far - and fortunately we have.

Even if everyone is talking about it and thinking about how smart they are. Bayern is still the best team we have in Germany. And Thomas Tuchel has long proved that he is an excellent coach, and you can see that in the slightly different way they play. Maybe I'm naive too, but I haven't seen them that bad lately. There were always phases where they were dominant. There were just phases where they lost the thread. Me, I don't think we should worry about Bayern's quality. I'm not one of them. I know who is coming. 

In my opinion, German soccer has caught up. When have we ever had such an exciting league on the last day of the game - championship, Europe, relegation? I like to praise my team again: I am happy that we have 42 points."

8:05 AM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for Cologne

Schwäbe; Schmitz, Hübers, Chabot, Hector; Skhiri, Martel; Ljubicic, Kainz, Maina; Selke.
8:00 AM5 hours ago
Photo: Cologne
Photo: Cologne
7:55 AM5 hours ago

Cologne situation

Steffen Baumgart will be without Adamyan because of a foot injury, Tigges because of a shoulder injury, Uth because of a pelvic injury, and Dietz who is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.
7:50 AM5 hours ago

Bavarians

Having three wins and two defeats in their last five games has cost Bayern Munich dearly, even more so as they were beaten by RB Leipzig last game and have dropped to second place with a total of 68 points. The current ten-time German champions in a row, the Bavarians, are in serious danger of losing their "throne" in the Bundesliga. This is because their biggest rival in this century, Borussia Dortmund, enters the last round in the lead and with two points ahead. Bayern managed to regain the top spot in the table only in the 1985/86 seasons, passing Werder Bremen, and 1999/00, Bayer Leverkusen, thanks to the goal difference made in those campaigns.
7:45 AM5 hours ago

Goats

With a 42% success rate, Cologne is not fighting for anything else in the competition, however, keeps its place in the elite of German soccer, figuring 10th place with 42 points. The Goats, in their last matches, have accumulated three wins, one draw and one defeat.
7:40 AM5 hours ago

Eye on the game

Cologne vs Bayern Munich live this Saturday (27), at the RheinEnergieStadion at 7:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 34th round of the competition.
7:35 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Cologne vs Bayern Munich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
