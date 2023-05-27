Benfica vs Santa Clara LIVE: Score and Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Santa Clara reserves
Santa Clara set
Benfica reserves
Benfica lineup
Video refereeing
AVAR: Rui Teixeira
Field refereeing
Assistant Referee 1: Nuno Manso
Assistant Referee 2: João Bessa Silva
Fourth official: José Bessa
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Santa Clara match live?
What time is Benfica vs Santa Clara match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 1 pm:GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 2 pm: Star +
Chile 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 12 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 12 pm:GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 1 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español
Spain 7 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 12 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 12 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, Danildo Accioly!
No doubt the eyes of the country will be on this game, and it's opportunities and moments like this that can change the destiny of the players. Therefore, we are committed and focused on continuing the path we have been following in these last few games. And then we can enjoy the game, facing a highly competent opponent. And we hope to match it.
The word cannot be 'fear'. We recognize the opponent's value and the atmosphere will be good. We wish it was always like this. It's up to the players to enjoy it and leave a positive image. It's eleven against eleven, 90 minutes, and in our last few games we have left a good impression. That's what we want to reinforce, against an opponent that needs no introduction. We hope we can win again in Luz".
Probable lineup for Santa Clara
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
There is always pressure in soccer, and being nervous before this game is good. It means there is tension. We have already shown this season that it doesn't matter where we play. Internationally, when we played in the Champions League at the beginning of the season, there was so much pressure on the players, the team and the Club, and we showed that we can concentrate on what we are doing on the field. The players showed a lot of quality, that they are resilient to that pressure. In difficult times, we often play our best soccer, and that's what we want to do.
Alex [Bah] had a good impact in last Sunday's game when he came on. We are happy that he is back after the injury he had. Fredrik [Aursnes] is a very important player for us, he has shown throughout the season. He is a very flexible player, I can use him in many positions, and he shows his quality in all of them. He has a fantastic personality and always gives his best, no matter what position he plays. We have different options.
Last Sunday, he had a fantastic game in the second half in the defensive midfield role. He showed his quality, but not only for the goal he scored, he was involved in many other dangerous attacking moves. I'm happy because almost all the players are available. Unfortunately Gonçalo Guedes got injured. It's a shame, because he had already suffered an injury and underwent surgery. He had a lot of impact when he arrived, and even now last Sunday, when he entered the field, he had an influence. We are very sad about his injury, but it is also one more reason for us to play a good game and be champions.
It's not my job to say who was the best team, it's not my job. Whether we deserve the title? I think so. But it's not an automatic...we have to get it. At the end of the season, the team that is champion is the one that deserves it."