Benfica vs Santa Clara LIVE: Score and Updates (0-0)
Photo: Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:40 PM15 minutes ago

⏱️

Eagles Dressing Room
12:35 PM20 minutes ago

Santa Clara reserves

Marcos Diaz, Allano, Tagawa, Calila, Paulo Henrique, Rildo Fialho, Kento Misao, Paulo Eduardo, Bobsin
12:30 PM25 minutes ago

Santa Clara set

Gabriel Batista; Sagna, Ygor Nogueira, Ítalo, MT; Jordão, Adriano; Ricardinho, Bruno Almeida, Andrezinho; Matheus Babi
12:25 PM30 minutes ago

Benfica reserves

Samuel Soares, Gilberto, Lucas Veríssimo, David Neres, Casper Tengstedt, Andreas Schjelderup, Chiquinho, Mihailo Ristic, Petar Musa
12:20 PM35 minutes ago

Benfica lineup

Vlachodimos; Bah, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo; Florentino, João Neves; João Mário, Rafa, Aursnes; Gonçalo Ramos
12:15 PM40 minutes ago

Video refereeing

VAR: Tiago Martins

AVAR: Rui Teixeira

12:10 PMan hour ago

Field refereeing

Referee: Rui Costa

Assistant Referee 1: Nuno Manso 

Assistant Referee 2: João Bessa Silva

Fourth official: José Bessa

12:05 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Santa Clara match live?

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Español

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:00 PMan hour ago

What time is Benfica vs Santa Clara match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Santa Clara of 27th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 1 pm:GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 2 pm: Star +

Chile 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 12 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 12  pm:GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 1 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español

Spain 7 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 12 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 12 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

11:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Danildo Accioly!

"Logically, it wasn't the outcome we wanted, and we did everything we could to prevent it from happening. We are aware that, here and there, something else was missing, but these are internal analyses that we will make. It costs everyone, coaching staff, players, staff, administration... but now we have one last game against a team that is fighting for the title and we want to try to keep our dignity and that of our region.

No doubt the eyes of the country will be on this game, and it's opportunities and moments like this that can change the destiny of the players. Therefore, we are committed and focused on continuing the path we have been following in these last few games. And then we can enjoy the game, facing a highly competent opponent. And we hope to match it.

The word cannot be 'fear'. We recognize the opponent's value and the atmosphere will be good. We wish it was always like this. It's up to the players to enjoy it and leave a positive image. It's eleven against eleven, 90 minutes, and in our last few games we have left a good impression. That's what we want to reinforce, against an opponent that needs no introduction. We hope we can win again in Luz".

11:50 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Santa Clara

Gabriel Batista; Pierre Sagna, Ygor Nogueira, Ítalo, Matheus Araújo; Bruno Jordão, Adriano Firmino, Gabriel Silva, Andrézinho, Bruno Almeida; Matheus Babi.
11:45 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"Santa Clara has nothing to lose. If we see and analyze their last games, they don't play like a team that is going to be relegated to the 2nd League. They play good soccer, with intensity, they have speed up front, and I expect an opponent who plays without pressure in front of a full stadium. I expect a good game from Santa Clara. We also know our situation. It was a long journey this season to be in this position, and it's the last game. We know that if we play a good game at home and win, we are champions of the Portuguese League. We have shown during the whole season a good spirit and a good attitude, the players are committed and I am sure they will be completely focused on the game. The decision is made on the field, between the first and the last whistle of the referee. We are prepared for this. We want to play an intense game, score goals, and win. That's our focus, nothing else matters right now. We are prepared.

There is always pressure in soccer, and being nervous before this game is good. It means there is tension. We have already shown this season that it doesn't matter where we play. Internationally, when we played in the Champions League at the beginning of the season, there was so much pressure on the players, the team and the Club, and we showed that we can concentrate on what we are doing on the field. The players showed a lot of quality, that they are resilient to that pressure. In difficult times, we often play our best soccer, and that's what we want to do.

Alex [Bah] had a good impact in last Sunday's game when he came on. We are happy that he is back after the injury he had. Fredrik [Aursnes] is a very important player for us, he has shown throughout the season. He is a very flexible player, I can use him in many positions, and he shows his quality in all of them. He has a fantastic personality and always gives his best, no matter what position he plays. We have different options.

Last Sunday, he had a fantastic game in the second half in the defensive midfield role. He showed his quality, but not only for the goal he scored, he was involved in many other dangerous attacking moves. I'm happy because almost all the players are available. Unfortunately Gonçalo Guedes got injured. It's a shame, because he had already suffered an injury and underwent surgery. He had a lot of impact when he arrived, and even now last Sunday, when he entered the field, he had an influence. We are very sad about his injury, but it is also one more reason for us to play a good game and be champions.

It's not my job to say who was the best team, it's not my job. Whether we deserve the title? I think so. But it's not an automatic...we have to get it. At the end of the season, the team that is champion is the one that deserves it."

11:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Aursnes, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; João Neves, Chiquinho, João Mário, David Neres, Rafa Silva; Gonçalo Ramos.
11:35 AMan hour ago

Classification

11:30 AMan hour ago

Azoreans

Santo Clara is last in the league table, in 18th position, having earned 22 points. With no chance of being saved, the Azoreans have the same number of points: 22%. In the last five games, they have won two, lost two, and drawn one.
11:25 AM2 hours ago

Eagles

Benfica, who once had a big lead in the league, are now fighting for the title. The Incarnate are leaders and have 84 points, two more than rivals Porto. With an 84% record, the Eagles have not lost in five games, with four wins and a draw.
11:20 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Benfica vs Santa Clara live this Saturday (27), at the Luz Stadium at 1 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 34th round of the competition.
11:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Benfica vs Santa Clara Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo