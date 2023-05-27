Colombia vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Match
5:00 AM8 hours ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Senegal Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Senegal live match, as well as the latest information from the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:55 AM8 hours ago

How to watch Colombia vs Senegal Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Colombia vs Senegal live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

4:50 AM8 hours ago

What time is Colombia vs Senegal match for U-20 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Senegal of May 27th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 3:00 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 4:00 PM
Peru: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go

4:45 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Senegal

In Senegal, the presence of Pape Diop stands out. The midfielder is the one who has his team still dreaming of qualifying to the next round of the championship. The only goal that the African team has scored was the one that saved the tie against Israel and will surely be the key to encourage the rest of his teammates to seek victory in this match.

4:40 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Colombia

In Colombia, the presence of Tomás Ángel stands out. The striker was the architect of the victory achieved by his national team in the previous match and shows that he wants to follow in the footsteps of his father (Juan Pablo Angel) not only wearing the colors of Atletico Nacional, but to continue his legacy with the tricolor shirt.

4:35 AM8 hours ago

Standings - Group C

1. Colombia - 2 GP | 6 pts | +2 GD

2. Japan - 2 GP | 3 pts | 0 GD

3. Israel - 2 GP | 1 pts | -1 GD

3. Senegal - 2 GP | 1 pts | -1 GD

4:30 AM8 hours ago

Senegal

Senegal comes to this game with the need and obligation to win, to aspire to be in the quarterfinals of the competition. The road has not been easy for the African team, which debuted with a loss against Japan and could not manage to get past a draw against Israel, being left with the task of getting the three points to try to be second in the group or pass as one of the best third-placed teams.

4:25 AM9 hours ago

Colombia

The Colombian national team comes into this match with a lot of motivation, after having secured its qualification to the next round of the tournament. After coming from behind against Israel in the first match, they managed to solve the same problem against Japan and with six points they are currently the leader of their zone.

For this game, the coach will surely decide to give minutes to the players who have not played, but the common goal of the whole squad will be to win the game without having to come from behind as it happened in the two previous games.

4:20 AM9 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium

The Colombia vs Senegal match will be played at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium, located in the city of La Plata, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 53,000 spectators.
4:15 AM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the U-20 World Cup match: Colombia vs Senegal Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
