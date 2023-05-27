Colombia vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Colombia vs Senegal Live Score!
How to watch Colombia vs Senegal Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Colombia vs Senegal match for U-20 World Cup?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 3:00 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 4:00 PM
Peru: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Key player - Senegal
In Senegal, the presence of Pape Diop stands out. The midfielder is the one who has his team still dreaming of qualifying to the next round of the championship. The only goal that the African team has scored was the one that saved the tie against Israel and will surely be the key to encourage the rest of his teammates to seek victory in this match.
Key player - Colombia
In Colombia, the presence of Tomás Ángel stands out. The striker was the architect of the victory achieved by his national team in the previous match and shows that he wants to follow in the footsteps of his father (Juan Pablo Angel) not only wearing the colors of Atletico Nacional, but to continue his legacy with the tricolor shirt.
Standings - Group C
1. Colombia - 2 GP | 6 pts | +2 GD
2. Japan - 2 GP | 3 pts | 0 GD
3. Israel - 2 GP | 1 pts | -1 GD
3. Senegal - 2 GP | 1 pts | -1 GD
Senegal
Senegal comes to this game with the need and obligation to win, to aspire to be in the quarterfinals of the competition. The road has not been easy for the African team, which debuted with a loss against Japan and could not manage to get past a draw against Israel, being left with the task of getting the three points to try to be second in the group or pass as one of the best third-placed teams.
Colombia
The Colombian national team comes into this match with a lot of motivation, after having secured its qualification to the next round of the tournament. After coming from behind against Israel in the first match, they managed to solve the same problem against Japan and with six points they are currently the leader of their zone.
For this game, the coach will surely decide to give minutes to the players who have not played, but the common goal of the whole squad will be to win the game without having to come from behind as it happened in the two previous games.