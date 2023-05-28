Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Score Updates in LaLiga (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Special match for Grienzmann
The French striker will face Real Sociedad, his former team. The Frenchman has not scored against the team from Donosti for four years, it was in December 2019, when he was then a player of FC Barcelona
What does Real Sociedad need to secure its place in the Champions League?
The Donosti team is very close to qualifying for the Champions League 2023/24 and could clinch it today. If they win, they would certify it no matter what Villarreal does. In case of a draw, it will only be a Champions League team if the yellow team draws or loses;
Atlético de Madrid's last game at its home stadium this season
This is how the Atlí players of Atlé tico de Madrid have arrived today to bid farewell to the Civitas Metropolitano until the next season.
XI Real Sociedad
Several novelties in Imanol's eleven with respect to the line-up against Almeria.
XI Atlético de Madrid
Sergio Reguilon for Correa is the only change in Atletico Madrid's eleven compared to the last game.
We return
In a few minutes the match between Atlé tico de Madrid and Real Sociedad will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed hereí in VAVEL
What time is Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Statements by Imanol (Real Sociedad coach)
The Atlético of the last few years with Simeone. The second half they are doing is beastly, at all levels, defensively and offensively. It is true that they are now using three central defenders, putting Antoine inside, also other players, even four. It's a big challenge to beat the most in-form team of the second half at their stadium. That's why I said that we have a great Champions League match, in their stadium, which is very tight, what better time to be able to compete and be right to be able to win it".
Statement by Simeone (Atlético de Madrid coach)
"It is a team that plays very well, but not only now. The coach knows the youth, the need of the club, has generated the growth of many boys and has given character to the team. A team that does not commit so many tactical infractions when it is not prepared. I admire him because he knows how to defend and also how to attack. We are facing a team that plays very well, that has grown a lot and that has a great virtue: they are the team that commits the most fouls in the opponent's field. They cut off the counterattacks and we know that they are a team that cuts the play very quickly so that the opponent does not use the counterattack".
Watch out for this Real Sociedad player
Alexander Sorloth is Real Sociedad's top scorer this season. The Norwegian striker returned this season after being here in the 2021/22 season, but he is a Leipzig player and is here on loan. He came to replace Sadiq, who had a tough injury. He has 15 goals and three assists this season, 11 of them in the league competition.
Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player.
Antoine Griezmann is having a good end to the 2022/23 season. The French attacker is the fourth top scorer in LaLiga with 14 goals and the second player with the most contributions overall, 27 in total, second only to Robert Lewandowski, who has 29. Griezmann arrives after scoring against Espanyol and will take on Real Sociedad, a team he spent four seasons with so it will be a match for the 32-year-old striker.
How is Real Sociedad coming along?
Real Sociedad is coming off a narrow win over Almeria in the midweek match thanks to Kubo's goal. They have seven consecutive matches without losing, their last defeat was on April 15 at Athletic Club in the Basque derby. In the standings they are in fourth position and only need two points to qualify for the Champions League next season.
How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?
Atlético de Madrid comes from a 3-3 draw against Espanyol, in a match where they were leading 0-3, but in the final stretch the Perico team managed to equalize the match. Simeone's team has only lost one of the last six matches they have played. The red and white are fighting with Real Madrid for the runner-up position in LaLiga, they are currently in third place with 73 points, just one point behind Real Madrid.
Background
The balance of clashes between these two teams is in favor of Atlético de Madrid who have won 79 times, 48 times Real Sociedad have won, while 37 duels have ended in a draw. The última time they have faced each other was in September 2022 which ended in a 1-1 draw after goals from Álvaro Morata and Sadiq. Real Sociedad has not beaten the team coached by Simeone in LaLiga since 2019.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, which was inaugurated in September 2017 and has a capacity of 68,456 spectators.
Preview of the match
Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad will meet in the match corresponding to the 37th matchday, that is to say, the penúltima matchday of LaLiga Santander.
