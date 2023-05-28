Honduras vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch U-20 World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Honduras vs. France live of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Honduras vs France live corresponding to the Group Phase of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Honduras vs France online and live from the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup?
This is the start time of the Honduras vs France match in several countries:
Argentina: 18 hours on DIRECTV
Bolivia: 17 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 18 hours in Canais Globo
Chile: 18 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 16 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 16 hours on DIRECTV
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on Telemundo, Fox Sports
Spain: 22 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 15 hours on VIX+
Paraguay: 18 hours without Transmission
Peru: 16 hours on DIRECTV
Uruguay: 18 hours on DIRECTV
Venezuela: 17 hours on DIRECTV
Isaac Castillo, a must see player!
The top star of this generation and Marathón striker arrives at this U-20 World Cup with the purpose of continuing to show his great potential and demonstrate the reason why he is already playing in the Honduran first division. The Honduran is part of the team's rotation and this season he has played 30 games with the first team, scoring 4 goals and 1 assist coming from the bench. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has.
How does Honduras arrive?
The Hondurans enter the U-20 World Cup with a generation that is highly expected, since these guys have had great growth in football in recent years. Honduras will be part of Group F together with France, Gambia and South Korea, everything indicates that the duel against the French will be key to define the possibilities of advancing to the next round and determine how far this team can go. Those led by Luis Alvarado are not favorites to win the youth title, but they are expected to have a good tournament and reach the next round. This generation of footballers has interesting players who are looking to gain a starting position in different teams within of his country. Among the most outstanding players we find Isaac Castillo, David Ruiz, Marco Aceituno, Daniel Carter and Kolton Kelly, several of these guys are already part of the Honduran league and others are fighting to be considered in teams outside their country. We will see how far these young people can go.
Wilson Odobert, a must see player!
The French winger is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at ESTAC Troyes, he may have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team have a good season in Ligue 1 for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 4 goals and 2 assists in 32 games played.
How does France get here?
The French team is present at this duel with the aim that they become the leader of Group F and the French will start against their direct rival for the leadership of the group. Group F is made up of the teams of South Korea, Gambia and Honduras. France arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this U-20 World Cup and they will seek to start the championship in the best way. Those led by Landry Chauvin arrive at this U-20 World Cup with some interesting names, with Wilson Odobert, Cheick Keite, Ousmane Camara, Alan Virginius, Féliz Nzouango and Alexis Tibidi being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in Ligue 1 and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of European football, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The Ciudad de La Plata Stadium located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 53,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Honduras vs. France match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium, at 5 o'clock.