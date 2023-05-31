Sevilla vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Final
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM6 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Roma live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Roma live, as well as the latest information from the Puskas Arena Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
2:55 AM6 hours ago

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Roma online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Sevilla vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AM6 hours ago

What time is the Sevilla vs Roma match of the Europa League Final?

This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Roma match on May 31, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Japan: 4:00 p.m.

India: 12:00 noon 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

2:45 AM6 hours ago

Sevilla Statements

José Luis Mendilibar spoke ahead of this important encounter: "When I arrived at the club, the club had already made it through the knockout rounds, and that's not just a merit since I've been at the club. History doesn't lie. Sevilla have been the best in this competition, and that's where the titles are. When you get here, people are not satisfied with just saving the category, they tell you that Budapest is there. We knew how to play against two difficult clubs and tomorrow we will do it again against another very complicated one, but with our weapons we can beat them."

"It's a match. That's all well and good, we can put it in the balance. We've both reached the final deservedly but I'm sure it will be complicated for both teams. It's the first situation like this for me, not for Mourinho. But at times like this the budget and all that doesn't count so much. Mistakes are paid for in finals and we have to be right." "It doesn't matter to me. I signed for two and a half months, otherwise I would have tightened up. I came from unemployment to Sevilla, the contract ends on June 30 but the work ends next Sunday. I try to play this final and then finish in Anoeta in the best possible way the League. We'll see what happens but I'm not worried at all."

"Defensively they are a very strong team and don't need many chances to score goals and win. They don't worry too much about getting on the scoresheet, in that sense they are not like us. They feel comfortable defending close to their area. They are a difficult team to play against, they rarely get nervous even if time goes by. And we have to play with that calmness too".

"It's going to be different. United had nothing to do with Juventus and they will have nothing to do with Roma. They are very strong teams but different and with the same weapons we must try to beat this one. We must be vigilant and calm with the ball, if we do that well we will have chances to win."

"No, I mean it seriously and always. I'm enjoying soccer since I've been in Sevilla and the Europa League. And enjoying I hope to finish this final and LaLiga. In our head is the possibility of winning, now it happens to me every time I go out on a field."

2:40 AM6 hours ago

How is Roma coming along?

Roma are not in a good moment either, Mourinho's team lost two goals to one against Fiorentina in their last Serie A match, so they will go all out to win.

2:35 AM6 hours ago

How is Sevilla coming?

Sevilla lost in their last Europa League match against Real Madrid two goals to one, however, Mendilibar's team will try to give a great game and score goals to get the victory.

2:30 AM7 hours ago

Sevilla vs Roma match will be played at Puskas Arena stadium

The match Sevilla vs Roma will be played at the Puskas Arena Stadium, located in Budapest, Hungary. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
2:25 AM7 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sevilla vs Roma match, corresponding to the final of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Puskas Arena Stadium at 15:00.
VAVEL Logo