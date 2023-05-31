Sevilla vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Roma live stream.
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Roma online and live stream
Sevilla vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Sevilla vs Roma match of the Europa League Final?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.
Japan: 4:00 p.m.
India: 12:00 noon
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Sevilla Statements
"It's a match. That's all well and good, we can put it in the balance. We've both reached the final deservedly but I'm sure it will be complicated for both teams. It's the first situation like this for me, not for Mourinho. But at times like this the budget and all that doesn't count so much. Mistakes are paid for in finals and we have to be right." "It doesn't matter to me. I signed for two and a half months, otherwise I would have tightened up. I came from unemployment to Sevilla, the contract ends on June 30 but the work ends next Sunday. I try to play this final and then finish in Anoeta in the best possible way the League. We'll see what happens but I'm not worried at all."
"Defensively they are a very strong team and don't need many chances to score goals and win. They don't worry too much about getting on the scoresheet, in that sense they are not like us. They feel comfortable defending close to their area. They are a difficult team to play against, they rarely get nervous even if time goes by. And we have to play with that calmness too".
"It's going to be different. United had nothing to do with Juventus and they will have nothing to do with Roma. They are very strong teams but different and with the same weapons we must try to beat this one. We must be vigilant and calm with the ball, if we do that well we will have chances to win."
"No, I mean it seriously and always. I'm enjoying soccer since I've been in Sevilla and the Europa League. And enjoying I hope to finish this final and LaLiga. In our head is the possibility of winning, now it happens to me every time I go out on a field."
How is Roma coming along?
How is Sevilla coming?