Real Salte Lake vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Real Salte Lake vs LA Galaxy in MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Salte Lake vs LA Galaxy match in the MLS.
What time is Real Salte Lake vs LA Galaxy match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Real Salte Lake vs LA Galaxy of March 31th, in several countries:
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 9:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 21:30 hours
Paraguay: 20:30 hours
Spain: 03:30 hours
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 9:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 21:30 hours
Paraguay: 20:30 hours
Spain: 03:30 hours
Where and how to watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy live
The match will be broadcast on FOX Sports (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes) y TelevisaUnivision (Univision/UNIMÁS /TUDN)
If you want to watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy in streaming, it will be tuned by Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App y Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy in streaming, it will be tuned by Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App y Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Real Salt Lake player
The Venezuelan striker, Jefferson Savarino 26 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played his twelfth game in his local league, 11 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in MLS and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Keep an eye on this Galaxy player
The 23 year old forward from Serbia, Dejan Joveljic has been performing well, the forward has played his thirteenth game in his local league, 9 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 2 MLS goals and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Real Salt Lake coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-3 against Colorado Rapids, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Minnesota United FC 1-1 Real Salt Lake, 27 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Colorado Rapids 0-1 Real Salt Lake, 24 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
Colorado Rapids 2-3 Real Salt Lake, 20 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 0-0 Portland Timbers, 17 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 0-3 LAFC, 13 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Minnesota United FC 1-1 Real Salt Lake, 27 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Colorado Rapids 0-1 Real Salt Lake, 24 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
Colorado Rapids 2-3 Real Salt Lake, 20 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 0-0 Portland Timbers, 17 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 0-3 LAFC, 13 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
How is LA Galaxy coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against LAFC, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
LA Galaxy 0-1 Charlotte FC, 27 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
LAFC 0-2 LA Galaxy, 23 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
D.C. United 3-0 LA Galaxy, 20 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew 2-0 LA Galaxy, 17 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes, 14 May, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 0-1 Charlotte FC, 27 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
LAFC 0-2 LA Galaxy, 23 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
D.C. United 3-0 LA Galaxy, 20 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew 2-0 LA Galaxy, 17 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes, 14 May, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Real Salte Lake vs LA Galaxy MLS match. The match will take place at America First Field, at 21:30.