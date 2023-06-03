Monaco vs Toulouse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Monaco vs Toulouse.
In a few moments we will share with you the Monaco vs Toulouse live starting lineups, as well as the latest information coming out of France. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Toulouse line-up
For its part, Toulouse can form with the following eleven to face Monaco. Dupé, Deslier, Rouaoult, Nicolaisen, Suazo, Chaibi, Van Den Boomer, Ratao, Dejaegere, Aboukhal and Dallinga.
Possible Monaco lineup
Clement may field the following eleven to face Toulouse. Nubel, Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Jakobs, Fofana, Camara, Vanderson, Seghir, Golovin and Ben Yedder.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Toulouse of 3rd July 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brasil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Monaco vs Toulouse can be seen on Ligue 1 channel and Eurosport 2. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 91 times, where Monaco has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 19 victories. Monaco have won on 42 occasions, while Toulouse have won in 23 matches. In 26 other matches, they have drawn against each other.
Toulouse classification
On the other side, Toulouse have the tranquility in this last matchday to achieve their goal of staying in the French top flight. Despite the tranquility, the visiting team wants to go as high as possible and will fight to get these three points. The French side is in 13th position in Ligue 1 with 45 points, 20 points from the Conference League places and 12 points from the relegation places. As visitors, they have taken 21 points from 18 matches, winning on six occasions and losing in nine games. On three occasions they have managed a draw.
Photo
Monaco's classification
As for the home side, Monaco are in the fight for the European places with 65 points from 37 matchdays. They are one point behind Rennes in the Conference League and two points behind Lille in the Europa League. A win against Toulouse would increase their points tally and give them a chance to play in Europe next year. At the moment, at home, they have 30 points from a possible 18 matchdays and have nine wins, three draws and six defeats.
Toulouse's last match
The Toulouse side faced Auxerre, who were playing for the relegation places. Despite the stakes for the away team, the home side played their game and started by warning with Dallinga's 7th minute strike against the crossbar. However, the first goal came from Raveloson in the 24th minute for the visitors. Before the break, Aboukhal equalized and the goals were sealed in France. At the end of the match, Toulouse hit the crossbar again, but the score remained level at one.
Monaco's last match
Monaco lost a great opportunity to half-seal the pass to the Europa League, where in this matchday they will not depend on themselves to get a position to play in European competitions. They played against Rennes and lost 2-0. The first half ended with a goalless draw, a result that a priori suited them to keep the distance against the locals. After the break, Majer scored the first goal in the 52nd minute and set off alarm bells for Clement's team. When it looked like they were reacting, Rennes did not miss the opportunity and with Gouiri's goal, they put the game to bed to win three very important points and unleash the party at Roazhon Park. In the end, the match ended with the home side winning 2-0.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Monaco vs Toulouse this Saturday July 3rd at 21.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 38th matchday of the Ligue 1. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams on VAVEL.