PSG vs Clermont LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

Tune in here PSG vs Clermont in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSG vs Clermont match in the Ligue 1.
What time is PSG vs Clermont match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Clermont of June 03rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 p.m.
Chile: 16:00 p.m.
Colombia: 14:00 p.m.
Peru: 15:00 p.m.
USA: 15:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 14:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch PSG vs Clermont live
The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS
If you want to watch PSG vs Clermont in streaming, it will be tuned by beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 3rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and get ahead, in addition to add the three points, leaving the 2 wins for PSG, 1 draw and 0 for Clermont.
Clermont Foot 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 6 Aug, 2022, French Ligue 1
Clermont Foot 1-6 Paris Saint-Germain, 9 Apr, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Clermont Foot, 11 Sep, 2021, France Ligue 1
Watch out for this PSG player
France striker, 24-year-old Kylian Mbappé has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-third game in his home league, 31 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 28 goals in Ligue 1 and 5 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Clermont player
France striker, 27 year old Grejohn Kyei has performed well, the striker has played his 36th game in his local league, 25 as a starter and 11 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in Ligue 1 and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are PSG coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against AC Ajaccio, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Strasbourg 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 27 May, 2023, French Ligue 1,
AJ Auxerre 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 AC Ajaccio, 13 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Troyes 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 7 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Lorient, 30 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
How are Clermont coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against LAFC, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Clermont Foot 2-0 Lorient, 27 May, 2023, French Ligue 1,
Brest 2-1 Clermont Foot, 21 May, 2023, France Ligue 1
Clermont Foot 2-1 Lyon, 14 May, 2023, France Ligue 1
AJ Auxerre 1-1 Clermont Foot, 7 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Clermont Foot 1-0 Stade de Reims, 30 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
He equals Alves
Leo Messi won his second title with PSG, who are 4 points behind with one game to go, because even defeat is not enough to knock them off the top of the general table, as Lens is in second place with 81 points, demonstrating a great campaign.