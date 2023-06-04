Celta vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the England Celta vs Barcelona match corresponding to the 38th LaLiga matchday?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 11:00 a.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.
Japan: 4:00 p.m.
India: 12:00 noon
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Barcelona Statements
"The priorities are clear and I don't have to make them public either. I would like Leo to come back, it depends a bit on him. And then, of course, there is the midfield. That is another priority.
"I can say little about Ansu, I can't advance anything because we depend on LaLiga and the viability plan. We will see where we will be and, from there, we will decide things."
"That's a matter for the club, the president, Mateu.... I can talk about soccer, I've spoken to him and he knows that it would be great for us".
"I don't know, I already said there was no problem with Koundé and we are still talking. Whether they express themselves or not is a personal matter".
"I can't say too much about names either. It is difficult. The club already knows my priorities, also in terms of names. They know my position. I try to be clear about positions, names and priorities. I prefer not to talk about names.
"In the sense of the Champions League, I'm calm because that's what the club transmits to me. You are always anxious when you coach Barça, but you are anxious to see what you can achieve and what you can achieve according to the squad we have. From there, we will see the scenario we have."
"Yes, they are optimistic, but it is not definitive. Besides, Laporta is reassuring me about the viability plan. I'm not nervous, I'm just waiting. "
I am not nervous. I am expectant. I've been talking to him and I'd be especially excited. Not as a coach but as a Culé.
On Mourinho's performance: "It's difficult because everyone acts as they please. If you think they have been unfair to you..., you have to control yourself. Just as we ask not to be insulted, we are the first to set an example. Behavior, in my case, is important. I hope I don't fall into this image.
