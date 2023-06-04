Celta vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
What time is the England Celta vs Barcelona match corresponding to the 38th LaLiga matchday?

This is the kick-off time for the England Celta vs Barcelona match on June 4, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Japan: 4:00 p.m.

India: 12:00 noon 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the final match of the LaLiga tournament, where he touched on several interesting topics: "We want to finish well, win the game, give a good image. We want to seal a clean sheet for Ter Stegen, who will play, and the top scorer trophy for Lewandowski. We know that Celta is in a complicated situation but we have to try to win. Nothing more than that. The players are training well and are enjoying themselves."

"The priorities are clear and I don't have to make them public either. I would like Leo to come back, it depends a bit on him. And then, of course, there is the midfield. That is another priority.

"I can say little about Ansu, I can't advance anything because we depend on LaLiga and the viability plan. We will see where we will be and, from there, we will decide things."

"That's a matter for the club, the president, Mateu.... I can talk about soccer, I've spoken to him and he knows that it would be great for us".

"I don't know, I already said there was no problem with Koundé and we are still talking. Whether they express themselves or not is a personal matter".

"I can't say too much about names either. It is difficult. The club already knows my priorities, also in terms of names. They know my position. I try to be clear about positions, names and priorities. I prefer not to talk about names.

"In the sense of the Champions League, I'm calm because that's what the club transmits to me. You are always anxious when you coach Barça, but you are anxious to see what you can achieve and what you can achieve according to the squad we have. From there, we will see the scenario we have."

"Yes, they are optimistic, but it is not definitive. Besides, Laporta is reassuring me about the viability plan. I'm not nervous, I'm just waiting. "

I am not nervous. I am expectant. I've been talking to him and I'd be especially excited. Not as a coach but as a Culé.

On Mourinho's performance: "It's difficult because everyone acts as they please. If you think they have been unfair to you..., you have to control yourself. Just as we ask not to be insulted, we are the first to set an example. Behavior, in my case, is important. I hope I don't fall into this image.

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives to this match in first place in the general table with 88 points, ten points behind the second place, in their last match Xavi's team defeated Mallorca three goals to zero.

 

How does Celta arrive?

Celta comes to this match after losing to Cadiz by the minimum, the team will seek to close the tournament with a victory and climb positions in search of getting out of the relegation zone.

The match Celta vs Barcelona will be played at the Balaídos Stadium

The Celta vs Barcelona match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium, located in Celta, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 650 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Celta vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to the 38th matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Balaídos, at 13:00.
