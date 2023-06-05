Hamburger vs Stuttgart LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Hamburg SV vs VfB Stuttgart live from the Bundesliga 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Hamburg SV vs VfB Stuttgart live for the second leg of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga relegation game, in addition to the latest information coming from the Volksparkstadion. Do not lose detail of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Hamburg SV vs VfB Stuttgart online and live from Bundesliga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Hamburg SV vs VfB Stuttgart match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. in #Vamos
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Sky
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Robert Glatzel, a must see player!
The Hamburg striker is one of the great figures of the team and one of the future promises of the Bosnia and Herzegovina team. During last season he was one of the top references of the team's offense, he participated in 41 games where he has achieved 27 goals and 6 assists, in all team competitions. The young forward hopes that his constant participation in Bundesliga 2 will open the doors to an opportunity in the first division and get the team into the highest category of German football, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating his high level. He is currently marching with 19 goals and 8 assists in 36 games this season.
How does Hamburg get here?
Hamburg continues this season in Bundesliga 2 with the aim of fighting for you against the teams seeking promotion to return to the highest category of German football. On this occasion, Hamburg has presented various signings, among which Mario Vuskovic, Laszlo Benes, Javi Montero, András Nemeth and Jean-Luc Dompé stand out. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team. Hamburg's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in Bundesliga 2 and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Hamburg finished the 2021-2022 season in third place but fell in the relegation game and failed to get into the Bundesliga. It is for this reason that the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in Bundesliga 2 and avoiding being left out of the promotion zone. At the moment they are in third position with 66 points, after 20 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses.
Serhou Guirassy, a must see player!
The Stuttgart striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight to stay in the Bundesliga and get into the Bundesliga. next round of the DFB-Pokal. During this season he has played 16 games, where he has scored 8 goals. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show a high level throughout the season.
How does Stuttgart arrive?
The Stuttgart team comes to this duel with the aim of adding some points and getting a little further away from the Bundesliga relegation places. At the moment, the team is in fifteenth position in the Bundesliga with a record of 4 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses for a total of 19 units, just 3 points behind the bottom team in the table. The club has several interesting names, being Florian Müller, Serhou Guirassy, Borna Sosa, Wataru Endo and Tiago Tomás the most prominent. Stuttgart has not had the best season and that is why they are fighting relegation, however, they got into the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal where they will face Nürnberg looking to get into the semifinals.
Where's the game?
The Volksparkstadion located in the city of Hamburg will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has a capacity for 57,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2000.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Hamburg SV vs VfB Stuttgart match, corresponding to the second leg of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga relegation game. The match will take place at the Volksparkstadion, at 2:45 o'clock.