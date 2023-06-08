Uruguay vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch U-20 World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Uruguay vs Israel live from the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Uruguay vs Israel live corresponding to the Semifinals of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Uruguay vs Israel online and live from the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup?
This is the start time of the Uruguay vs Israel match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. at Canais Globo
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
Colombia: 12:30 pm on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 12:30 pm on DIRECTV
USA (ET): 1:30 p.m. on Telemundo, Fox Sports
Spain: 6:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on VIX+
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Dor Tugerman, a must see player!
The top star of this generation and striker for Maccabi Tel Aviv comes to this U-20 World Cup with the aim of continuing to show his great potential and show why he is already playing in the first division. The Israeli is part of the rotation of the Israel team and this season he played 15 games with the first team, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists coming from the bench. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has.
How does Israel arrive?
The Israel team enters the U-20 World Cup with a generation that is expected a lot, since these guys have had great football growth in recent years. Israel was part of Group C together with Colombia, Japan and Senegal, everything indicated that they would not make it through the phase, however with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, they managed to place second in the group and advance to the Eighth Final, once there they left Uzbekistan out by the minimum. Those led by Ofir Haim are not favorites to go to the next round, but this team has already given surprises in the tournament and there could be one more. This generation of footballers features interesting players who are looking to grab a starting position in different parts of the African continent and some in Europe. Among the most outstanding players we find Dor Tugerman, Roy Nawi, Anan Khalaili and Omer Senior, several of these guys are already part of the Israeli league and others are fighting to be considered in teams outside their country. We will see how far these young people can go.
Matias Abaldo, a must see player!
The Uruguayan midfielder is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes in the Defender, he may have more opportunities to show his quality and help for the team to obtain another title in the Intermediate Tournament for the next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 2 goals and 3 assists in 10 games played.
How does Uruguay get here?
The Celeste team appears in this duel with the aim of making the team the leader of Group E and they will close against their direct rival for the leadership of the group. Group E is made up of teams from England, Tunisia and Iraq. The Uruguayans arrive as one of the favorites for the title of this U-20 World Cup and will seek to start the championship in the best way. Those led by Marcelo Broli come to this U-20 World Cup with some interesting names, with Luciano Rodríguez, Franco González, Matías Abaldo, Fabricio Díaz and Sebastián Boselli being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in the First Division of their country and some of them are even looking for minutes in European football, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The Ciudad de La Plata Stadium located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 53,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Uruguay vs. Israel match, corresponding to the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup Semifinals. The match will take place at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium, at 1:30 p.m. sharp.