Luxembourg vs Malta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to International Friendly

Luxembourg vs Malta LIVE Updates: International Friendly
Photo: Disclosure/Luxembourg

Speak up, Laurent Jans!

"When do you find out? If you play for the national team, you know that after each season there are still selections ahead. É That's why your head isn't there yet. It's in vacation mode," explains Jans. After Mannheim's 3-1 win over Duisburg on the last day of the game, he only had a few days to recover. “However, each player received a program from our 'péparateur physique' with running units and strength training to keep the momentum going so we don't have to start from scratch before games. Only so we went on vacation.”

“We have a very good dynamic in the team. É It's easy for all the young players to join the group", says Jans: "They were maybe a little shy at first.   normal. But in training, when we started playing football, they looked relieved. They showed great things. I have seen many good things. That makes me happy. Because it shows that Luxembourg football has an interesting future”, he said.

" It's an opportunity for the coach to see how young players develop in a top-level game," said the 30-year-old, who would like to win the game at the Stade de Luxembourg.  FLF's selection was a long time ago. almost nine months (1-0 on September 25, 2022 against Lithuania). But Jans warns against taking the Maltese lightly.“I clearly remember our last game against them ( 2018). It was away from home and it was a tough game.  we were 1-0 at the last minute. That sticks in your mind. Yes, we want to win, but we can't underestimate them.”

 

Luxembourg likely!

Moris; Jans, Martins, Chanot, Gerson, Pinto; Thill, Martins Pereira, Barreiro, Rodrigues; Sinani.
How do you get to Luxembourg?

Luxembourg arrives for the game with a heavy defeat by Portugal, in which it was thrashed by 6 to 0. The team drew three games and the last triumph was in September of last year, against Lithuania, by 1 to 0.
CALL FOR MALTA

Goalkeepers: Henry Bonello (Hamrun Spartans FC), Cain Formosa (Valletta FC), Matthew Grech (Sirens FC)

Defenders: Ferdinando Apap (Hibernians FC),  Jean Borg (Fidelis Andria - ITA), Steve Borg (Hamrun Spartans FC), Karl Micallef (Gudja United FC), Zach Muscat (Farense - POR), Kurt Shaw ( Hibernians FC)

Midfield midfielders: Cain Attard (Birkirkara FC), Juan Corbalan (Hamrun Spartans FC), Ryan Camenzuli (Hamrun Spartans FC), Jake Grech (Hibernians FC), Matthew Guillaumier (Hamrun Spartans FC), Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians FC), Adam Magri Overend (Floriana FC), Joseph Essien Mbong (Hamrun Spartans FC), Nikolai Muscat (Gzira FC), Steven Pisani (Gzira United FC), Yannick Yankam (Birkirkara FC)

Forwards: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians FC), Jodi Felice Jones (Notts County - ENG), Shaun Dimech (Valletta FC), Kyrian Nwoko (Santa Lucia FC), Alexander Satariano (Balzan FC), Luke Montebello (Hamrun Spartans) .

Likely Malta!

Bonello; Apap, Borg, Attard; Mbong, Muscat, Guillaumier, Yankam, Corbalan; Satariano, Jones.
How does Malta arrive?

The Malta team arrives for the game with four games without a win, with four defeats and a draw.   to 172º in the FIFA ranking, one of the last.
LUXEMBOURG

Photo: Disclosure/Luxembourg
The game will be played at Luxembourg Stadium

The Luxembourg vs Malta game will be played at Luxembourg Stadium, with a capacity of 9 385 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: Luxembourg vs Malta live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
