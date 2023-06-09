Luxembourg vs Malta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Laurent Jans!
“We have a very good dynamic in the team. É It's easy for all the young players to join the group", says Jans: "They were maybe a little shy at first. normal. But in training, when we started playing football, they looked relieved. They showed great things. I have seen many good things. That makes me happy. Because it shows that Luxembourg football has an interesting future”, he said.
" It's an opportunity for the coach to see how young players develop in a top-level game," said the 30-year-old, who would like to win the game at the Stade de Luxembourg. FLF's selection was a long time ago. almost nine months (1-0 on September 25, 2022 against Lithuania). But Jans warns against taking the Maltese lightly.“I clearly remember our last game against them ( 2018). It was away from home and it was a tough game. we were 1-0 at the last minute. That sticks in your mind. Yes, we want to win, but we can't underestimate them.”
CALL FOR MALTA
Defenders: Ferdinando Apap (Hibernians FC), Jean Borg (Fidelis Andria - ITA), Steve Borg (Hamrun Spartans FC), Karl Micallef (Gudja United FC), Zach Muscat (Farense - POR), Kurt Shaw ( Hibernians FC)
Midfield midfielders: Cain Attard (Birkirkara FC), Juan Corbalan (Hamrun Spartans FC), Ryan Camenzuli (Hamrun Spartans FC), Jake Grech (Hibernians FC), Matthew Guillaumier (Hamrun Spartans FC), Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians FC), Adam Magri Overend (Floriana FC), Joseph Essien Mbong (Hamrun Spartans FC), Nikolai Muscat (Gzira FC), Steven Pisani (Gzira United FC), Yannick Yankam (Birkirkara FC)
Forwards: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians FC), Jodi Felice Jones (Notts County - ENG), Shaun Dimech (Valletta FC), Kyrian Nwoko (Santa Lucia FC), Alexander Satariano (Balzan FC), Luke Montebello (Hamrun Spartans) .