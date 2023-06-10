Ireland vs Morocco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Maurice Revello 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stade Parsemain
It will be the venue for the Ireland vs Morocco match day 2 of the Maurice Revello, it has a capacity of 17.000 spectators and was inaugurated in 2005, a very small stadium, but very nice being one of the important stadiums for French football and to host this summer tournament, without a doubt a great stadium for one of the most exciting matches tomorrow.
This is the kick-off time for the Ireland vs Morocco match in various countries on 10 June:
Argentina: 12:30 pm
Bolivia: 11:30am
Brazil: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30am
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 11:30 A.M. USA (ET): 11.30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
Mexico: 9:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Ireland and Morocco, the match between Japan and Panama will be played in Group C, with two teams that arrive with different outlooks, Japan with the intention of remaining at the top, and Panama looking for their first points in the group.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow on day 2 of the Maurice Revello Tournament, both teams will be able to count on all their players for this match which is one of the most anticipated in Group C, with two teams looking to stay alive in the tournament.
Background
These two teams have never met in the Maurice Revello tournament, it will be a unique match, and where the big favourite to take the 3 points will be Ireland because of the good start they had, despite that Morocco will look for a surprise and take the 3 points that will put them back in the fight to qualify for the next round.
How does Morocco U-23 get there?
For their part, the Moroccan national team comes in last place in Group C, and after losing to Japan on match day 1 with a score of 2-1, they will urgently seek to get points against Ireland to stay alive in this tournament, they will have a tough task because of the way Ireland is coming into this match, a very close match is expected and with very few goals.
How does Ireland U-23 get there?
Ireland are coming from a one-goal draw against Panama and a 5-3 penalty shootout win to salvage points in their first group match, and will be looking to take all three points against Morocco to finish top of Group C, where they are currently in second place, just one point behind leaders Japan.
