Japan vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Maurice Revello Tournament 2023

Where and how to watch Japan vs Panama live online
If you want to watch the match Japan vs Panama live, you can follow it on television through ESPN
What time is the Japan vs Panama game?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Panama
Angel Gabriel Orelien is currently with CD Hermanos Colmenarez of the Venezuelan Primera Division. This 22-year-old attacker scored seven goals in 26 games last season for the club Plaza Amador. He has played with the Panamanian national team in all categories, U-17, U-19, U-21 and U-23, and has even played three matches with the senior national team.
Watch out for this player in Japan
Hisatsugu Ishii, a 17-year-old striker, is currently playing in the Japanese J.League with Shonan Bellmare. This striker only played 16 minutes in Japan's first game in this tournament, but it was enough to score the winning goal for his team.
How does Panama arrive?
The Panamanian national team repeats its participation in the Maurice Revello 2023 tournament where last year they did not qualify for the semifinals after finishing third with five places. In this edition of the tournament, they started with a 1-1 draw against Ivory Coast, although they lost on points and could not get the additional point, so they are now third in the group with only one point in the standings.
How does Japan arrive?
Before the start of the tournament, the Japanese national team had not played a match since August 2022, when they beat Vietnam 5-0. In their first match of the group stage, they beat Morocco 2-1 with a comeback. In their last edition they did not advance to the next round, as they finished second in the group stage with four points and did not advance as they were not the best third team. They played Argentina for fifth place, but lost 3-2.
Background
This will be the first time in history that Japan's U-19 national team will face off against Panama's U-23 team.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Parsemin Stadium, which was built in 2005 and has a capacity of 17468 spectators.
Preview of the match
Japan and Panama will face each other on the second day of the group stage of the Maurice Revello Tournamant 2023. Both teams are in Group C alongside Côte d'Ivoire and Morocco.
