Lithuania vs Bulgaria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Euro Qualification

Bulgaria's possible line-up
For its part, Bulgaria may line up with the following eleven to face Lithuania. NaumovStoyanov, Galabov, Antov, Markov, Petkov, Iliev, Gruev, Karabelyov, Delev and Despodov.
Possible Lithuanian lineup
Breu may field the following eleven to face Faroe Islands. Bartkus, Baravykas, Girdvainis, Klimavicius, Barauskas, Milasius, Golubickas, Megelaitis, Uzela, Lasickas and Cernych.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Lithuania vs Bulgaria of 17th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM,
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brasil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 9:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
USA (ET): 9:00 AM.
Spain: 3:00 PM,
Mexico: 7:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Venezuela: 9:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Lithuania vs Bulgaria can be watched on ESPN and UEFA TV. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met three times, where Bulgaria has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of one victory. The Bulgarian team has won twice, while Lithuania has won in one match. On no occasion have they ever drawn against each other.
Bulgaria qualification
On the other side, Bulgaria wants to change the dynamics of the qualification for the European Championship, as they have not won in the two matches they have played. The Bulgarian team has zero points and is in last place, tied on points with Lithuania, which also has zero points but has only played one match. The top two teams will advance to the next round, where Switzerland has six points and Hungary three.
Lithuania qualification
Lithuania is in group G of the Euro qualification. The group is made up of Montenegro, Serbia, Hungary and Bulgaria. The Lithuanians are tied on points with the three teams below them in the standings, as Serbia and Montenegro go first and second respectively because they won the first match. For the next round, the top two from each group advance to the European Championship.
Bulgaria's last match
Bulgaria lost their previous match against Bulgaria by the minimum, 0-1, in the match corresponding to the first day of the Euro qualifiers. The visitors dominated the whole first half but the goal would not come until the 70th minute thanks to Krstovic's goal to give Montenegro the three points in this first matchday to qualify for the European Championship.
Last match of Lithuania
Lithuania lost 2-0 to Serbia in Belgrade, corresponding to matchday 1 of the Euro qualifiers. The Serbs went for the Lithuanians from the first minute and in the first quarter of an hour of the match they got the goal thanks to Tadic who received Kostic's assist and opened the scoring. Stojkovic's side looked to increase the lead and Grujic hit the woodwork with his shot. The players went to the dressing room with a narrow victory for Serbia and on the way back from the break, Vlahovic scored the second goal to give the Serbs their first three points.