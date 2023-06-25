Switzerland vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Switzerland vs Italy Live Score in Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Switzerland vs Italy match for the Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Switzerland vs Italy match for Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023?
This is the start time of the game Switzerland vs Italy of June 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Brazil: 1:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Chile: 12:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM on YouTube UEFA
Colombia: 12:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Spain: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Italy: 10:00 AM on YouTube UEFA
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Peru: 11:00 AM on YouTube UEFA
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Key Player Italy
Sandro Tonali is one of the most talented and well-known players for this tournament, as he plays for AC Milan and is about to leave for Newcastle, so he will be the player to watch.
Key player Switzerland
Balanced in midfield and scored one of the goals in the win against Norway, which is why Dan Ndoye will be the player to watch on Sunday.
Last lineup Italy
1 Marco Carnesecchi, 5 Lorenzo Pirola, 2 Giorgio Scalvini, 15 Memeh Okoli, 4 Samuele Ricci, 8 Sandro Tonali, 10 Nicolo Rovella, 13 Destiny Udogie, 12 Raoul Bellanova, 23 Nicolò Cambiaghi, 11 Pietro Pellegri.
Last lineup Switzerland
1 Amir Saipi, 5 Marco Burch, 4 Leonidas Stergiou, 20 Becir Omeragic, 2 Lewin Blum, 8 Ardon Jashari, 6 Simon Sohm, 7 Dan Ndoye, 10 Kastiot Imeri, 22 Fabian Rieder, 9 Filip Stojilkovic.
Italy: to win
Italy arrives with the lights on emergency because they lost the first match and only two from each sector advance, so in case of losing they would be out, but if they win the three points they will be alive for the last date.
Switzerland: qualification
After winning in the first match against Norway, Switzerland showed that they know how to row against the current and get a positive result that they will try to repeat in order to take a solid step towards the next round, something they will try to take advantage of this Sunday.
The Kick-off
The Switzerland vs Italy match will be played at the Cluj Arena Stadium, in Cluj, Rumania. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023: Switzerland vs Italy!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.