Switzerland vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Switzerland vs France, as well as the latest news from the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescuz. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Switzerland vs France?
If you want to watch Switzerland vs France live on TV, it will be available on CBS Sports Network, ViX, Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Switzerland vs France match?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player in France
Arnaud Kalimuendo, a 21-year-old striker who plays for Stade Rennais. This season he has played 37 matches, 28 of them as a starter where he has scored seven goals and provided three assists. With France U21, he has played 20 games and scored five goals. He scored the first goal of the French team in the European Championship.
Watch out for this player in Switzerland
Kastriot Imeri is the top scorer of this European Championship along with Smith Rowe with two goals. The latter plays for Young Boys, where he has scored six goals and four assists this season. The 22-year-old midfielder has made 20 appearances for Switzerland U21s, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.
How does France arrive?
The French team qualified for the European Under-21 Championship after a qualification phase that yielded 26 out of a possible 30 points and being the leader of Group H. They started the year with three friendlies where they knew the three signs by losing against England, drawing against Spain and beating Mexico. They have won their first two matches in this competition, 2-1 against Italy and 0-1 against Norway. They lead Group D with six points and have already qualified for the quarterfinals.
How does Switzerland arrive?
They qualified for the U21 European Championship after finishing second in the group with 23 points and being the best second placed team in the tournament. They played three friendly matches in 2023, losing to Germany and Spain and beating Israel. In the European Championship they made their debut with a 2-1 victory over Norway, although they lost to Italy 2-3 in the second match. They are third in group D with three points and are obliged to win to advance to the next round, and despite the victory they could even be out.
Background
Nine matches between Switzerland and France at U21 level, with the French team winning five of them. Two victories for the Swiss team and the other two duels ended in a draw. They last met in 2020 in the qualifiers for the European Championship, where France won 3-1. A year earlier it was Switzerland who won in the same competition and by the same score.
Stadium
The match will be played at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescuz, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1973 and has a capacity of 22198 spectators.
Preview of the match
Switzerland and France meet in the match corresponding to the third day of the group stage of the European Under-21 Championship. Both teams are in group D along with Italy and Norway.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Switzerland vs France at U21 European Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.