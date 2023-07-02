England vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-21

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the England vs Portugal game for Eurocup U21 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the England vs Portugal match on July 2, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on UEFA.tv
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on UEFA.tv
Brazil: 1:00 PM on UEFA.tv
Chile: 1:00 PM on UEFA.tv
Colombia: 11:00 AM on UEFA.tv
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on UEFA.tv
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on UEFA.tv
Mexico: 10:00 AM on UEFA.tv
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on UEFA.tv
Peru: 11:00 AM on UEFA.tv
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on UEFA.tv
Last results
England is on a winning streak and, interestingly, all by the same score. They beat Czech Republic, Israel and Germany by two goals to nil.
Portugal lost to Georgia, drew with the Netherlands and finally beat Belgium.
Key player - Portugal
Similar to England, most of the boys in Portugal play or have a process in clubs in their country. This means that when they arrive at the national team, they all have the same rhythm and this is reflected in the matches. Andre Almeida has been one of the most relevant in this tournament and has already scored a goal.
Key player - England
The English have had a perfect season and that is thanks to the great squad they have. Almost all their players are part of or have been playing for a club in England and that is reflected in their game. One of the most outstanding players is the young Emile Smith-Rowe, Arsenal player, who has already scored two goals in this competition.
Portugal
The Portuguese band has also had a great passage through this tournament. They qualified as second in Group A with points after beating Belgium 2-1, drawing with the Netherlands 1-1 and losing to group leader Georgia 2-0.
England
The boys of the English national team successfully completed the group stage after qualifying to the next round as leaders of group C with 9 points out of a possible 9 points. They beat second-placed Israel by five points and clearly beat all three teams: Israel, Czech Republic and Germany.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is the Ramaz Shengelia stadium in the city of Kutaisi, Georgia. It was inaugurated in 1949 and 61 years later, i.e. in 2010, the stadium was completely restored and remodeled so that all spectators could be seated and thus have a larger capacity. It is the official home of the Torpedo Kutaisi club, the city's team, which plays in the Umaglesi Liga. Since its opening until 2015, the stadium was called Givi Kiladze, but it was renovated in honor of the great Ramaz Shengelia, one of the best Georgian players who, at the time, was selected by the Soviet Union. It is the third largest stadium in Georgia with 19,400 spectators.
