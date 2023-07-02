San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you need to know about this match of the MLS 2023 is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy live on TV, your options are: No options
If you want to directly stream it: Apple TV+
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup San Jose Earthquakes
Marcinkowski, Marie, Mensah, Rodrigues, Trauco, Gruezo, Yueill, Monteiro, Espinoza, Kikanovic, Ebobisse.
Last lineup LA Galaxy
Bond, Cuevas, Calegari, Mavinga, Leerdam, Edwards, Brugman, Puig, Aguirre, Judd, Joveljic.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
Referee: Joe Dickerson. Assistants: Ian Anderson and Chris Elliott. Fourth official: Ramy Touchan. VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero. Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert.
How are the LA Galaxy coming along?
On the other hand, the Angelinos are suffering a lot this season and have not been able to play their best soccer. With the injury of Chicharito Hernandez, the Galaxy have struggled on offense. In their most recent match last week, the Los Angeles team played to a scoreless draw against Colorado and have now gone four games without a win. They are currently in second to last place in the Western Conference with only 15 points after 18 games played, recording only 3 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats so far this season.
How are the San Jose Earthquakes coming along?
The San Jose Earthquakes, coached by Peruvian Luis Gonzalez, have had a fairly regular season and are in search of the top of the Western Conference, but to do so, they have to take advantage of their home games and get as many points as possible. In their most recent game, the San Jose Earthquakes suffered a 1-2 loss at home to St. Louis City to accumulate their seventh defeat and remain in fifth place in the Western Conference with 27 points, also registering 7 wins and 6 draws.
Matchday 20
We continue with the activity in Major League Soccer, the top league in the United States, where today we will have activity in the Western conference between two teams that live very different realities. On one side are the San Jose Earthquakes who are in the middle of the table with aspirations to climb positions and be in the first places, while the Galaxy urgently needs to win to get out of the bottom of the table;
The match will be played at the Stadium Stanford
The match between San Jose Earthquakes - LA Galaxy will be played at Stanford Stadium, in Stanford, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 pm (ET).
