Mexico vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup
10:00 AM2 hours ago

9:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Mexico vs Costa Rica match for Gold Cup?

This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Costa Rica of July 8th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:50 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 9:50 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 10:50 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 10:50 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 7:50 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 8:50 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 8:50 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 9:50 PM on TUDN

Spain: 3:50 AM on Star Plus

Mexico: 7:50 PM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN and ViX

Paraguay: 9:50 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 8:50 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 10:50 PM on Star Plus

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Last Games Mexico vs Costa Rica

The record has been tilted in favor of the Tricolor with two wins and three draws in the last five games.

Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica, CONCACAF Qualifiers 2022

Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico, CONCACAF Qualifying 2021

Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica, CONCACAF Nations League 2021

Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico, Friendly Match 2021

Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica, Gold Cup 2019

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Costa Rica

After the goals that occurred in the last match, one of the key players for the comeback was thanks to former Leon player Joel Campbell, who contributed a goal and despite his seniority still has that spark to make a difference on the field.
9:40 AM3 hours ago

Key player Mexico

Although he has been highly criticized by the fans, the reality is that he has responded in the first two games and was key to the victories, although he could not do much to help Mexico avoid defeat in the last game against Qatar, so Uriel Antuna will be the player to watch for this match.
Foto: Imago7
9:35 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Costa Rica

18 Kevin Chamorro, 3 Juan Pablo Vargas, 19 Kendall Waston, 15 Francisco Calvo, 22 Jefry Valverde, 10 Christopher Nuñez, 5 Celso Borges, 20 Wilmer Azofeifa, 7 Anthony Contreras, 8 Josimar Alcócer, 12 Joel Campbell.
9:30 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Mexico

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 21 Israel Reyes, 4 Edson Álvarez, 6 Gerardo Arteaga, 2 Julián Araujo, 8 Carlos Rodríguez, 18 Luis Chávez, 7 Luis Romo, 11 Santiago Giménez, 17 Orbelín Pineda, 9 Jonathan Herrera.
9:25 AM3 hours ago

Much room for improvement

Despite last Sunday's defeat, for technical director Jaime Lozano, he considered that it came at a good time with the intention of fine-tuning many things and arriving as well prepared as possible, especially because the following teams could perform the same set-up.

"Surely it is going to affect, but I already see them eager to play again. We would like the next game to be in two days and not in four or five. There are things to improve, there will be opponents who can give us the same scenario", he mentioned in a press conference.

9:20 AM3 hours ago

Costa Rica: much room for improvement

In an unprecedented event, Costa Rica beat Martinique in a 10-goal game to qualify as the best second-place team in Group C with 4 points after losing to Panama, drawing against El Salvador and beating Martinique, so now they are tasked with the job of getting the ball rolling and continuing with their goal production.
9:15 AM3 hours ago

Mexico: advance to the Semifinals

The Mexican National Team wants to avoid a major failure and has the obligation to advance to the Semifinals round because, despite advancing to the next round as top of the group, the team was disappointed by its performance against Qatar, especially because it generated 25 direct and deflected shots at the opponent's goal and could not score any of them, in addition to the fact that the defense continues to show deficiencies and in the only one that the Asian team generated, they scored a goal, highlighting the certain complicity of Memo Ochoa.
9:10 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Mexico vs Costa Rica match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, in Dallas, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:50 pm ET.
9:05 AM3 hours ago

VAVEL Logo