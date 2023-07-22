Burton Albion vs West Brom LIVE Score Updates in 2023 Friendly Game (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Burton lineup!
These are the eleven that start for West Brom for today's game:
Here's how we line up for our pre-season clash with the Brewers!
❤️ 𝗨𝗧𝗔! 💙 pic.twitter.com/BWDyb7zhUq
Referee
S. Smith will be the central referee in the friendly match between West Brom and Burton Albion in 2023.
Here is Burton!
The Burton Albion players are already in their stadium for today's game:
⌛️ Team news coming shortly...
West Brom appears!
The West Brom team is already at Pirelli Stadium for today's game.
First time
This will be the first time that both teams will meet in a friendly match ahead of the start of the European leagues.
Stage is ready!
The Pirelli Stadium is ready for this pre-season duel between Burton Albion and West Brom:
📍 The Pirelli Stadium.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Burton Albion and West Brom kicks off at the Pirelli Stadium. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Burton Albion vs West Brom live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
Where and how to watch Burton Albion vs West Brom online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Burton Albion vs West Brom match in various countries:
Argentina: 10 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 9 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 10 hours without Transmission
Chile: 9 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 8 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 8 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 10 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 14 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 8 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 10 hours without Transmission
Peru: 8 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 10 hours without Transmission
Venezuela: 9 hours without Transmission
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Grady Diangana, a must see player!
The West Brom winger is one of his club's great references on offense and the team's top scorer. Diangana is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for West Brom in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 35 games where he got 14 goals and 3 assists. The British striker had a great season and West Brom will try to make this the mainstay of offense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does West Brom arrive?
West Brom is preparing for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship season where they will continue to seek promotion to the Premier League and are running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. West Brom finished ninth in the EFL Championship with 66 points, after 18 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended when they stayed 3 points behind the positions they fought for in the Playoffs. Some interesting names in this group are Grady Diangana, Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi, John Swift and Jade Wallace, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the mainstays in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the EFL Championship. West Brom will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates.
Sam Hughes, a must see player!
The Burton Albion defender is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to begin to be noticed as the highest reference in the team's defense. Now, after passing last season, Hughes is running to be one of the top references in the defense that Burton needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for promotion to return to the EFL Championship. In the previous season, he registered 3 goals and 8 assists in 49 games.
How does Burton get here?
Burton Albion comes to this friendly duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team for the upcoming League One season, after remaining in the third division of British football by finishing fifteenth in League One with 56 units, after 15 wins, 11 draws and 20 losses. Burton Albion comes with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Sam Hughes, Jamal Blackman, John Brayford, Joe Powell and Mustapha Carayol. Burton Albion is not a British soccer powerhouse, but it is a great team that is constantly fighting to get promoted to other divisions. It will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start next season.
Where's the game?
The Pirelli Stadium located in the city of Burton, England will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 6,900 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Burton Albion vs West Brom match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Pirelli Stadium, at 10 o'clock.