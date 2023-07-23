Netherlands vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Women’s World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Netherlands vs Portugal live stream.
Where and how to watch Netherlands vs Portugal live online
Netherlands vs Portugal can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
Argentina: 05:30 hours
Bolivia: 05:30 a.m.
Brazil: 05:30 a.m.
Chile: 05:30 a.m.
Colombia: 5:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 5:30 a.m.
United States: 03:30 a.m. PT and 05:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 01:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 01:30 a.m.
Peru: 0330 hours
Uruguay: 06:30 hours
Venezuela: 02:30 hours
Japan: 02:30 a.m.
India: 00:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 01:30 a.m.
South Africa: 01:30 a.m.
Australia: 01:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 01:30 a.m.
Statement Netherlands
"With other drills we can train around that field, but 11-on-11 doesn't work," the coach added.
"There were two other options. We could go to Dunedin earlier, but then you have to rearrange hotels, flights and everyone goes the wrong way."
"There were two other options. We could go to Dunedin earlier, but then you have to rearrange hotels, flights and everyone goes the wrong way."

"There was also the suggestion of going to Hamilton. It's an hour and a half drive. It sounds easy, but then you're on the road from 10am to 6pm for a training session."
How is Portugal coming?
How does the Netherlands arrive?