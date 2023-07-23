Netherlands vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Women’s World Cup Game
Image:  Twitter Portugal

Stay tuned for the Netherlands vs Portugal live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Netherlands vs Portugal live, as well as the latest information from the BC Play Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Netherlands vs Portugal live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel.

Netherlands vs Portugal can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

 

What time is the match of Leon vs Whitecaps matchday 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Netherlands vs Portugal match on July 23, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 05:30 hours

Bolivia: 05:30 a.m.

Brazil: 05:30 a.m.

Chile: 05:30 a.m.

Colombia: 5:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 5:30 a.m.

United States: 03:30 a.m. PT and 05:30 a.m. ET

Mexico: 01:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 01:30 a.m.

Peru: 0330 hours

Uruguay: 06:30 hours

Venezuela: 02:30 hours

Japan: 02:30 a.m.

India: 00:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 01:30 a.m.

South Africa: 01:30 a.m.

Australia: 01:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 01:30 a.m.

Statement Netherlands

Andries Jonker spoke ahead of the duel: "If you land on it with your knee or shoulder, you can have a problem. If you sprint from the grass to that pitch, it's also not good for the muscles and tendons that are already strained," Jonker said.

"With other drills we can train around that field, but 11-on-11 doesn't work," the coach added.

"There were two other options. We could go to Dunedin earlier, but then you have to rearrange hotels, flights and everyone goes the wrong way."

"There was also the suggestion of going to Hamilton. It's an hour and a half drive. It sounds easy, but then you're on the road from 10am to 6pm for a training session."

How is Portugal coming?

In Portugal's last friendly match, the team won categorically two goals to zero against the Ukrainian team, and will be looking for a triumphant debut.

How does the Netherlands arrive?

The Netherlands come into this match after beating Belgium 5 goals to nil in a friendly match, the Clockwork Orange team will be looking to emerge triumphant in this duel.

The match Netherlands vs Portugal will be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Netherlands vs Portugal live stream of Matchday 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Forsyth Barr Stadium at 03:30.
