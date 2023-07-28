Betis vs Burnley: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Betis vs Burnley match live?
What time is Betis vs Burnley match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 2:30 pm: Star +
Bolivia 1:30 pm: Star +
Brazil 2:30 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 1:30 pm: Star +
Colombia 12:30 pm: Star +
Ecuador 12:30 pm: Star +
USA 1:30 pm ET: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Spain 7:30 pm: Betis TV, DAZN LaLiga , Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, DAZN
Mexico 12:30 pm: Star +
Paraguay 1:30 pm: Star +
Peru 12:30 pm: Star +
Uruguay 2:30 pm: Star +
Venezuela 1:30 pm: Star +
Speak, Kompany!
We managed to score a couple of goals at the end, but that double defense made a big difference.
The funny thing is, I'm sure, when you look at Dodgson on the score sheet and Ekdal, you think of two set-piece goals, but actually they were in open play and they were well worked, and those two guys ended up on the end of a goal and we're very happy for them. Especially for one of our young players from our academy to put his name on the scoresheet in such an important game.
He (Luca Koleosho) is quick, electric in his one-on-one actions, and I think we are a team that has had a lot of success with our wide-area play and we have had the likes of Benny (Benson), Anass (Zaroury) and other players like that like Nathan Tella and Gudmundsson who have done a lot of good things for us."
Speak, Fekir!
For now everything is fine, I started running a little bit, it's a good sign. I'm fine. After such a serious injury it's always difficult to get back on the pitch, but we're working well.
These are not the best months for me, but they are also part of a career. Injuries can happen. I had one in 2014 or 2015, not that I'm used to it, but I know this injury, so I manage it punctually and I'm not in a hurry.
We have an ambitious staff, a group of ambitious players, we always want more. It's not easy, we know, but we have to be demanding to achieve our goal. It's the third season in a row that we've been in the Europa League, we want to go for the Champions League, it's a complicated thing because there are good teams, high level in the League, but we have to start strong. A season is very long, you have to have perseverance, regularity, and that's the hardest thing".
The Clarets
Before focusing on the local league, The Clarets will play another friendly against Mainz. Coach Vincent Kompany is counting on some timely reinforcements, including defender Jordan Beyer, formerly of Borussia Monchengladbach, and center forward Zeki Amdouni, who so far is the club's most expensive.
🩺✅👍
Está perfecto. pic.twitter.com/XGl6qu3ozI — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) July 27, 2023
Verdiblancos
With LaLiga about to start on August 11, Betis have already played three friendly matches. They beat Middlesbrough, 1-0, and lost to Monaco, 3-1, and German side Braunschweig, also 3-1. Until then, Los Verdiblancos will play two more preparatory matches: Sevilla and Real Sociedad.
Coach Manuel Pellegrini is counting on a number of reinforcements, with Isco one of the main names on a season-long contract and the return of Marc Bartra.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!