New York Red Bulls vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here New York Red Bulls vs Atletico San Luis Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Red Bulls vs Atletico San Luis match for the Leagues Cup.
What time is the New York Red Bulls vs Atletico San Luis match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game New York Red Bulls vs Atletico San Luis of July 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Spain: 12:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Last lineup of New York Red Bulls
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Carlos Coronel, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, Andrés Reyes, Frankie Amaya, Daniel Edelman, John Tolkin, Dylan Nealis, Elias Manoel, Lewis Morgan and Luquinhas.
Carlos Coronel, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, Andrés Reyes, Frankie Amaya, Daniel Edelman, John Tolkin, Dylan Nealis, Elias Manoel, Lewis Morgan and Luquinhas.
Last lineup of Atletico San Luis
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Players to watch for Atletico San Luis
The next three players are considered key to the offensive attack of Atletico San Luis and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against New York Red Bulls. Brazilian player Léo Bonatini (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's top scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Juan Manuel Sanabria (#8) is another very important on-field play distributor and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 25-year-old goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Sunday.
Atletico San Luis in the tournament
In the same way as New York Red Bulls, San Luis is in Group O of the Leagues Cup and is looking for the first place in the group. The Mexican team will try to get the away victory and should not waste an opportunity to take points as they are in a difficult group. With 0 points in the general table, they are in third place in Group O after losing their first game of the tournament. Their last game was on July 26, 2023, they lost 5-1 against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
New York Red Bulls Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the offensive attack of the New York Red Bulls and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Atlético San Luis. The Argentine player Frankie Amaya (#8) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Omir Fernandez (#21) is another very important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Carlos Coronel (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Sunday.
New York Red Bulls in the tournament
The New York soccer team is in Group O of the Leagues Cup with Atlético San Luis and New England. Sunday will be their fourth game of the tournament and it will be against a difficult team. San Luis seeks to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and try to place themselves in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. They are in second place in Group O with 2 points after winning their first game on penalties. Their last game was on July 22 and ended in a 0-0 draw against the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play against one of the best teams in the Mexican league, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Red Bull Arena is located in the city of New Jersey, United States and was previously known as Harrison Arena. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 2010. It is the home of the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer and cost 200 million dollars.