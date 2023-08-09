Rangers vs Servette: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Rangers vs Servette match live?
What time is Rangers vs Servette match for Champions League
Argentina 3:45 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 2:45 pm: No transmission
Brazil 3:45 pm: No transmission
Chile 2:45 pm: No transmission
Colombia 1:45 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 1:45 pm: No transmission
USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 2:45 pm: No transmission
Peru 1:45 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 3:45 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 2:45 pm: No transmission
Quotes, Rangers coach Michael Beale
I saw the two games against Genk and Servette showed a bit of everything. We know enough about them to be fully aware of what strengths they have. The mentality they showed was absolutely outstanding, so we know we have a tough opponent and we are not looking beyond this game now."
When is the Champions group stage?
Round 2: October 3/4, 2023
Round 3: October 24/25, 2023
Round 4: November 7/8, 2023
Round 5: November 28/29, 2023
Round 6: December 12/13, 2023
Clubs in the group stage
Spain: Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin
Italy: Internazionale, Lazio, Milan, Napoli
France: Lens, PSG
Portugal: Benfica, Porto
Netherlands: Feyenoord
Austria: RB Salzburg
Scotland: Celtic
Serbia: Red Star
Preliminary phase
In all, 30 teams are involved, with one winning the preliminary round. From the first qualifying round, matches are played over two legs. The winners of each clash advance to the second qualifying round (Champions League). Losing teams advance to the Conference League, with 13 in the second qualifying round and two exempt from the third qualifying round.
The second qualifying round is split into two legs: the winners of the two-legged ties advance to the third qualifying round of their respective leg. The losing teams progress to the Europa League third qualifying round, with the losers of the Champions Path joining the Champions Path and the losers of the Leagues Path the Main Path.
And finally, the winners of the third round will advance to the playoffs of their respective path. The losing teams move on to the Europa League. Those on the Champions Path switch to their respective path for the Europa League playoffs; losers from the Leagues Path enter the group stage.
In the playoffs, winners of the six games advance to the Champions League group stage, along with 26 teams, who entered straight through. Losing teams advance to the Europa League group stage.
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!