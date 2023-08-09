Rangers vs Servette: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match
Rangers

3:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Rangers vs Servette match live?

If you want to watch the game Rangers vs Servette live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Rangers vs Servette match for Champions League

This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Servette of 9th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 2:45 pm: No transmission

Brazil 3:45 pm: No transmission

Chile 2:45 pm: No transmission

Colombia 1:45 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 1:45   pm: No transmission

USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:45 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 2:45 pm: No transmission

Peru 1:45 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 3:45 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 2:45 pm: No transmission

2:50 AM2 hours ago
Rangers
2:45 AM2 hours ago

Quotes, Rangers coach Michael Beale

"Nobody at Rangers is underestimating Servette and we will have to be at our best in the next two games if we want to progress. In my experience in European soccer, the game always goes to the second leg or the last 20 minutes of the second leg and I'm sure it will be like that. We certainly won't give up or make too many changes or anything like that. This is an extremely important game for both teams. We will be paying it the respect it deserves. 

I saw the two games against Genk and Servette showed a bit of everything. We know enough about them to be fully aware of what strengths they have. The mentality they showed was absolutely outstanding, so we know we have a tough opponent and we are not looking beyond this game now."

 

2:40 AM2 hours ago

When is the Champions group stage?

Round 1: September 19/20, 2023

Round 2: October 3/4, 2023

Round 3: October 24/25, 2023

Round 4: November 7/8, 2023

Round 5: November 28/29, 2023

Round 6: December 12/13, 2023

2:35 AM2 hours ago

Clubs in the group stage

England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle
Spain: Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin
Italy: Internazionale, Lazio, Milan, Napoli
France: Lens, PSG
Portugal: Benfica, Porto
Netherlands: Feyenoord
Austria: RB Salzburg
Scotland: Celtic﻿
Serbia: Red Star
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Preliminary phase

The preliminary round is a mini tournament consisting of semi-finals on June 27 and a final on June 30, with all matches being one-game affairs, which will take place in Iceland. The winners of the preliminary round advance to the first qualifying round. The other three teams are transferred to the second qualifying round en route to the Champions, Europa and Conference League.

In all, 30 teams are involved, with one winning the preliminary round. From the first qualifying round, matches are played over two legs. The winners of each clash advance to the second qualifying round (Champions League). Losing teams advance to the Conference League, with 13 in the second qualifying round and two exempt from the third qualifying round.

The second qualifying round is split into two legs: the winners of the two-legged ties advance to the third qualifying round of their respective leg. The losing teams progress to the Europa League third qualifying round, with the losers of the Champions Path joining the Champions Path and the losers of the Leagues Path the Main Path.

And finally, the winners of the third round will advance to the playoffs of their respective path. The losing teams move on to the Europa League. Those on the Champions Path switch to their respective path for the Europa League playoffs; losers from the Leagues Path enter the group stage.

In the playoffs, winners of the six games advance to the Champions League group stage, along with 26 teams, who entered straight through. Losing teams advance to the Europa League group stage.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Rangers vs Servette live this Wednesday (9), at the Ibrox Stadium at 2:45 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the qualifying round of the competition.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Rangers vs Servette Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game.
