Sevilla vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 LaLiga Game

Stay with us to follow Sevilla vs Valencia live from LaLiga 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Sevilla vs Valencia live corresponding to Date 1 of LaLiga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that arises from Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to see Sevilla vs Valencia online and live from LaLiga 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Sevilla vs Valencia match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 14 hours on Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 7 pm on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 13 hours in SKY HD
Paraguay: 15 hours in Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
Jesús Corona, a must see player!
The Sevilla winger is one of the great referents of his club on offense and one of the orchestrators of the team's offense. Tecatito seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Sevilla in the football generation. He is back on the pitch after missing much of last season through injury. During the past season, the player participated in 4 games where he scored 1 goal. The Mexican winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Sevilla will continue to opt for this to be one of the offensive pillars that will bring them closer to fulfilling his goals.
How does Sevilla get here?
Sevilla kicks off the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where they will fight to return to the top of the general table, the current Europa League champion did not have the best of seasons last year and now they will seek to return to the best level of LaLiga and fight for the title. Sevilla finished in eleventh position in LaLiga with 49 points, after 13 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. However, their path in the UEFA Europa League was the highlight of the season as they secured their fifth title of the season. Some interesting names in this group are Jesús Corona, Jesús Navas, Erik Lamela, Papu Gómez, Ivan Rakitic, Marcos Acuña and Bono, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. Likewise, the incorporation of players like Loic Bade, Adria Pedrosa and Oussama Idrissi, with these they will seek to return to the top of European football. Sevilla will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates.
André Almeida, a must see player!
The Valencia midfielder is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, Almeida is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Valencia needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for titles for the Spanish team. The board of directors has entrusted him with the team's offense and they even gave him the captain's badge with which he will seek to continue leaving history in the club. In the previous campaign, he recorded 2 goals and 7 assists in 44 games.
How does Valencia arrive?
Valencia comes to this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next LaLiga season, after finishing in fourteenth place in the first division of Spanish football with 42 units, after 11 wins, 9 draws and 18 losses. Valencia presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as André Almeida, José Gaya, Marcos André, Hugo Guillamón and Cenk Özkacar. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements like Pepelu and Uros Racic. Valencia is not a world football power but it is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and in UEFA competitions, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with which they will start the next season. This season the Valencian team must take advantage of the transition stage between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with its generational changes, to seek the title.
Where's the game?
The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán located in the city of Seville, Spain will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 43,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1958.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sevilla vs Valencia match, corresponding to Date 1 of LaLiga 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, at 3:00 p.m.