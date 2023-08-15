Spain vs Sweden: LIVE Score Updates (1-0)
Image: VAVEL

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:42 AM3 minutes ago

⌚ 83'

The VAR review is over, the match restarts! The goal has been validated.
5:41 AM4 minutes ago

⚽ 81'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Spain! SALMA PARALLUELO! THE WOMAN WITH THE DEFINITIVE GOALS! The striker scores after a rebound left in the box to score the first goal of the match.

There's a VAR review!

5:39 AM7 minutes ago

⌚ 80'

Final stretch of the match... Or of the regulation time. The 0-0 scoreline is not broken and it already smells like overtime.
5:35 AM11 minutes ago

🔁 77'

Double change in Sweden. Rebecka Blomqvist and Olivia Schough replace Stina Blackstenius and Johanna Kaneryd.
5:31 AM15 minutes ago

🔁 73'

Change in Spain. Eva Navarro replaces Alba Redondo.
5:29 AM16 minutes ago

⌚ 70'

Spain tries! Alba Redondo shot at goal, but the ball went inches wide.
5:23 AM23 minutes ago

⌚ 64'

Spain came close. Salma Paralluelo's header after a cross from Alba Redondo, but the ball went over the goal.
5:19 AM26 minutes ago

⌚ 60'

First quarter of an hour into the match, the rain appeared! A nice factor to encourage the teams to shoot more.
5:15 AM30 minutes ago

🔁 57'

Change in Spain. Salma Paralluelo replaces Alexia Putellas.
5:14 AM31 minutes ago

⌚ 55'

Sweden came close. Stina Blackstenius arrived in the box after a pass looking for a hole in the Spanish defense, but she was left without an angle and ended up with a very soft shot. Cata Coll controlled with ease.
5:12 AM33 minutes ago

⌚ 50'

First minutes of the second half. So far there is no dominator in the resumption of the match.
5:04 AM42 minutes ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at Eden Park. There were no changes in the teams.
4:48 AMan hour ago

⌚ 45+1'

End of the first half! Goalless draw between Spain and Sweden.
4:48 AMan hour ago

⌚ 45'

Only one minute will be played in this first half.
4:45 AMan hour ago

⌚ 42'

SWEDEN HAD A CHANCE! Nathalie Björn's cross was flicked on by Fridolina Rolfö, but Cata Coll reacted well to save and send the ball into the far corner, preventing the opening goal.
4:43 AMan hour ago

⌚ 39'

Spain came close. Aitana Bonmatí's shot went wide left.
4:41 AMan hour ago

⌚ 35'

Final stretch of the first half. The score remains 0-0 and the match is still close, despite the feeling of dominance that the Spanish team has had in its favor.
4:33 AMan hour ago

⌚ 30'

Half an hour into the match. We still don't have a clear scoring chance.
4:30 AMan hour ago

⌚ 25'

Spain continues to attack. The Iberian team tries to do damage on the flanks but fails to penetrate the opponent's defense in the area. Sweden has not come close to the Spanish goal again.
4:23 AMan hour ago

⌚ 20'

The score continues to be tied. Spain has had control of the ball in recent minutes and is patiently looking for a hole in the opponent's defense.
4:16 AMan hour ago

⌚ 14'

Spain had a chance! Olga's shot ended up grazing the leg of a rival player and the ball went very close to the left post.
4:13 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 10'

It was expected to be an even match and so it has been at the beginning of the game. Spain tries to take the ball to advance more in the face of the dominance that the Swedish team is trying to exert.
4:08 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 5'

First minutes of the match. The Spanish team wanted to start by playing in the opponent's half, but the Swedes quickly began to control the ball.
4:02 AM2 hours ago

Match starts

The game between Spain and Sweden is underway and we are looking for the first finalist of the World Cup!
4:00 AM2 hours ago

Match officials

Referee: Edina Alves - Brazil
Assistant No.1: Neuza Back - Brazil
Assistant No.2: Leila Cruz - Brazil
Fourth Official: Melissa Borjas - Honduras
Fifth Official: Sandra Ramirez - Mexico
VAR: Nicolas Gallo - Colombia
Assistant VAR: Armando Villarreal - United States
Offside VAR: Felisha Mariscal - United States
Support VAR: Juan Soto - Venezuela
Stand-by VAR: Adil Zourak - Morocco
Stand-by Assistant VAR: Muhammad Bin Jahari - Singapore

3:55 AM2 hours ago

Teams on the field

The players of Spain and Sweden take the field at Eden Park.
3:50 AM2 hours ago

All set

Last moments of the match preview.

3:45 AM2 hours ago

Substitutes - Sweden

12. Jennifer Falk (GK), 21. Tove Enblom (GK), 03. Linda Sembrant, 04. Stina Lennartsson, 05. Anna Sandberg, 07. Madelen Janogy, 08. Lina Hurtig, 10. Sofia Jakobsson, 15. Rebecka Blomqvist, 17. Caroline Seger, 20. Hanna Bennison, 22. Olivia Schough.

3:40 AM2 hours ago

Starting XI - Sweden

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Zećira Mušović |
| 13. Amanda Ilestedt | 06. Magdalena Eriksson |
| 14. Nathalie Björn |                                            | 02. Jonna Andersson |
| 16. Filippa Angeldal | 23. Elin Rubensson |
| 19. Johanna Kaneryd | 09. Kosovare Asllani | 18. Fridolina Rolfö |
| 11. Stina Blackstenius |

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson

3:35 AM2 hours ago

Substitutes - Spain

01. Misa Rodríguez (GK), 13. Enith Salón (GK), 05. Ivana Andrés, 07. Irene Guerrero, 09. Esther González, 15. Eva Navarro, 16. Maria Pérez Rabaza, 18. Salma Paralluelo, 20. Rocío Gálvez, 21. Claudio Zornoza, 22. Athenea del Castillo.

3:30 AM2 hours ago

Starting XI - Spain

1-4-3-3
| 23. Cata Coll |
| 02. Ona Batlle | 04. Irene Paredes | 14. Lala Codina | 19. Olga Carmona |
| 06. Aitana Bonmatí | 03. Teresa Albelleira | 11. Alexia Putellas |
| 17. Alba Redondo | 10. Jennifer Hermoso | 08. Mariona Caldentey |

Coach: Jorge Vilda

3:25 AM2 hours ago

This is how the teams arrived at the stadium

3:20 AM2 hours ago

Road to the semifinals - Sweden

Quarterfinals: 1-2 vs Japan (Won)

Round of 16: 0-0 vs USA (Won 5-4 in penalty kicks)

Matchday 3: 0-2 vs Argentina (Won)

Matchday 2: 5-0 vs Italy (Won)

Matchday 1: 2-1 vs South Africa (Won)

3:15 AM3 hours ago

Road to the semifinals - Spain

Quarterfinals: 2-1 vs. Netherlands (Won)

Round of 16: 1-5 vs Switzerland (Won)

Matchday 3: 4-0 vs Japan (Lost)

Matchday 2: 5-0 vs Zambia (Won)

Matchday 1: 3-0 vs Costa Rica (Won)

3:10 AM3 hours ago

Everything ready at Eden Park

3:05 AM3 hours ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the Spain vs Sweden match in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup. We invite you to follow the match with us.
3:00 AM3 hours ago

2:50 AM3 hours ago

2:45 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Sweden

In Sweden, the presence of Amanda Ilestedt stands out. The 25-year-old player, who plays as a defender for Arsenal, is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Women's World Cup with four goals. She also stands out for being the longest distance runner in the team so far in the tournament with 50.83 kilometers.
2:40 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Spain

In Spain, the presence of Bonmatí Conca stands out. The 25-year-old, who plays as a forward for FC Barcelona, is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Women's World Cup with three goals. She is also the team's top assist provider with two.
2:35 AM3 hours ago

Spain vs Sweden history

These two teams have met 10 times. The statistics are in favor of Sweden, which has emerged victorious on seven occasions, while the remaining three matches ended in a draw.

This will be the first time they meet in the World Cup.

2:30 AM3 hours ago

Sweden

Sweden continues to fulfill the predictions in this women's World Cup. The team coached by Peter Gerhardsson defeated Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals thanks to Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldal. Now, they are just one game away from reaching the title match, where they would achieve at least the same as they did in 2003 when they were runners-up, but now, they are firmly convinced that they have the necessary tools to win the coveted title and they will have to prove it against one of the favorite rivals in the tournament.

2:25 AM3 hours ago

Spain

Spain has made history. The team coached by Jorge Vilda comes from defeating the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals, where Mariona and Salma Paralluelo became the sporting heroines with two celebrations that made their fans celebrate their arrival for the first time in the semifinals of this competition, where they will be ready to leave absolutely everything to reach the final.

2:20 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at Eden Park

The Spain vs Sweden match will be played at Eden Park, located in the city of Auckland, New Zealand. This venue, inaugurated in 1900, has a capacity for 50,000 spectators.
2:15 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Women's World Cup match: Spain vs Sweden Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
