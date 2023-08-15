Spain vs Sweden: LIVE Score Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Match officials
Referee: Edina Alves - Brazil
Assistant No.1: Neuza Back - Brazil
Assistant No.2: Leila Cruz - Brazil
Fourth Official: Melissa Borjas - Honduras
Fifth Official: Sandra Ramirez - Mexico
VAR: Nicolas Gallo - Colombia
Assistant VAR: Armando Villarreal - United States
Offside VAR: Felisha Mariscal - United States
Support VAR: Juan Soto - Venezuela
Stand-by VAR: Adil Zourak - Morocco
Stand-by Assistant VAR: Muhammad Bin Jahari - Singapore
Teams on the field
All set
Last moments of the match preview.
🔥 ¡Calentamiento a punto de finalizar!#JugarLucharYGanar I #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/dZLcknVSa9— Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 15, 2023
Laget ute och värmer 💨#SWE | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/3HYBmAWNCj— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) August 15, 2023
Substitutes - Sweden
12. Jennifer Falk (GK), 21. Tove Enblom (GK), 03. Linda Sembrant, 04. Stina Lennartsson, 05. Anna Sandberg, 07. Madelen Janogy, 08. Lina Hurtig, 10. Sofia Jakobsson, 15. Rebecka Blomqvist, 17. Caroline Seger, 20. Hanna Bennison, 22. Olivia Schough.
Starting XI - Sweden
| 14. Nathalie Björn | | 02. Jonna Andersson |
Coach: Peter Gerhardsson
Substitutes - Spain
01. Misa Rodríguez (GK), 13. Enith Salón (GK), 05. Ivana Andrés, 07. Irene Guerrero, 09. Esther González, 15. Eva Navarro, 16. Maria Pérez Rabaza, 18. Salma Paralluelo, 20. Rocío Gálvez, 21. Claudio Zornoza, 22. Athenea del Castillo.
Starting XI - Spain
Coach: Jorge Vilda
This is how the teams arrived at the stadium
☀️ Último paseo por Auckland.
🤗 Activación antes de 𝗟𝗔 𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟.#JugarLucharYGanar I #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/hRmcEkP69w — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 15, 2023
Just arrived 💥#SWE | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/AXyNQZw2Rf— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) August 15, 2023
Road to the semifinals - Sweden
Round of 16: 0-0 vs USA (Won 5-4 in penalty kicks)
Matchday 3: 0-2 vs Argentina (Won)
Matchday 2: 5-0 vs Italy (Won)
Matchday 1: 2-1 vs South Africa (Won)
Road to the semifinals - Spain
Round of 16: 1-5 vs Switzerland (Won)
Matchday 3: 4-0 vs Japan (Lost)
Matchday 2: 5-0 vs Zambia (Won)
Matchday 1: 3-0 vs Costa Rica (Won)
Everything ready at Eden Park
📍 Eden Park#SWE | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/YXP0pCW6NN — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) August 15, 2023
Welcome back
Tune in here España vs Sweden Live Score!
Spain vs Sweden history
This will be the first time they meet in the World Cup.
Sweden
Sweden continues to fulfill the predictions in this women's World Cup. The team coached by Peter Gerhardsson defeated Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals thanks to Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldal. Now, they are just one game away from reaching the title match, where they would achieve at least the same as they did in 2003 when they were runners-up, but now, they are firmly convinced that they have the necessary tools to win the coveted title and they will have to prove it against one of the favorite rivals in the tournament.
Spain
Spain has made history. The team coached by Jorge Vilda comes from defeating the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals, where Mariona and Salma Paralluelo became the sporting heroines with two celebrations that made their fans celebrate their arrival for the first time in the semifinals of this competition, where they will be ready to leave absolutely everything to reach the final.