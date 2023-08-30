AEK Athens vs Antwerp LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AEK Athens vs Antwerp match.
What time is AEK Athens vs Antwerp match for UEFA Champions League Match?

This is the start time of the game AEK Athens vs Antwerp of 30th August in several countries

Watch out for this AEK Athens player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic Mexican midfielder, Orbelin Pineda. The Mexican attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Orbelin Pineda knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for AEK Athens.

Last AEK Athens line-up:

C. Stankovic; E. Hajisafi, H. Moukoudi, D. Vida, L. Rota; D.Szymánski; O. Pineda, N. Eliasson; J. Jonsson; L. Garcia S. Zuber.
Watch out for this Antwerp player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Antwerp's iconic center forward Vincent Janssen. The Croatian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Vincent Janssen knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Antwerp.

Antwerp's final lineup:

J. Butez; R. De Laet, T. Alderweireld, S. Coulibaly, J. Bataille; M. Keita, A. Vermeeren; J. Ondrejka, J. Ekkelenkamp, M. Balikwisha; V. Janssen.
Background:

Antwerp and AEK Athens have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium

AEK Athens' home stadium is the Athens Olympic Stadium "Spiros Louis", also known as Athens Olympic Stadium or simply "OAKA". It is an iconic stadium located in Marousi, a suburb of Athens, Greece. The stadium was built for the 1982 Summer Olympics in Athens and was used for both opening and closing ceremonies and sporting events. The stadium has a capacity to hold over 69,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Greece and Europe.
Looking to be among the top teams

AEK Athens, with a history rooted in the footballing passion of the Greek coast, are eagerly awaiting their debut in the UEFA Champions League. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, AEK Athens have demonstrated tireless tenacity in their quest to climb the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Aiming to qualify

On the one hand, Antwerp qualified for the Champions League playoffs after winning the Belgian Super Cup and advancing to the second stage of the playoffs. Now they will have the toughest test for them, even though they have not yet reached the group stage, as they will have to go head to head in two 90-minute games against AEK Athens, a Greek team that is looking to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League and will not let go of the opportunity to qualify for the group stage to compete with the elite of European soccer.
The first big game of the season

For several clubs that managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the most important competition in the world will begin at the end of August and the beginning of September, however, for some, the opportunity to touch the glory in one of the most prestigious competitions in European football will begin from the second week of August with the start of the qualifying rounds to define which teams will be filling the remaining slots for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
Kick-off time

The AEK Athens vs Antwerp match will be played at Opap Stadium, in Athens, Greece. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: AEK Athens vs Antwerp!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
