Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: Getafe

10:15 PMan hour ago

10:10 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe live online

The match will be broadcasted on LaLiga channel.

Real Madrid vs Getafe can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

10:05 PMan hour ago

What time is the Real Madrid vs Getafe of the Day 4 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Getafe match on September 2, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 09:15 hours

Bolivia: 08:15 hours

Brazil: 08:15 hours

Chile: 09:15 hours

Colombia: 08:15 hours

Ecuador: 08:15 hours

United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 2:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 08:15 hours

Paraguay: 09:15 hours

Peru: 09:15 hours

Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 08:15 hours

Japan: 09:15 a.m.

India: 18:15 

Nigeria: 01:15 a.m.

South Africa: 10:15pm

Australia: 22:15 hours

United Kingdom ET: 23:15 hours

10:00 PMan hour ago

Real Madrid Statement

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the match: "Bellingham is doing well. He continues to score and contribute. Vinicius had a problem in the first half and we changed him. We'll see what he has in the next few hours, it was a discomfort in the leg muscle."

"No, he wanted to continue. So, I think it was not a very serious thing. He wanted to continue, but he tried and it was bothering him a little bit, so we preferred to change him. I think he's not going to play the game against Getafe and that, with the break, he's going to gain time for when we play again. He had started the match very well, he seemed uncontrollable. It's a pity. Afterwards, without him, it cost us a little more. Also because Celta played very well defensively. We didn't find space at the back and between the lines we also had more difficulty, because Celta did very well at the back."

"No, no. There is no freedom. I don't know what happened, I told Valverde that Luka had to take it, but I don't know what happened between them. The one who was supposed to take the penalty, who was Vinicius, was not there. Then, they chose Rodrygo and I didn't have the time to tell them that it had to be Modric".

Kepa played well. At the beginning we struggled a bit at the back, but the team played well. Keeping a clean sheet is a good sign. I don't think it wasn't the victory of quality, but of commitment because we had many negative things: Vinicius, the missed penalty.... But we tried until the end."

"No, I think the attack is covered. You see it in the data: we've scored six goals without Karim, without Vinicius.... That means we have resources up front. I've also thought about putting Brahim in but I preferred to keep a balance to avoid final surprises."

"I saw it on TV as you did: a grab at Kepa's shirt. I think it was a goal that was rightly disallowed".

9:55 PM2 hours ago

Getafe's final lineup

David Soria; Damián Suárez, Domingos Duarte, Mitrović, Álvarez, Iglesias; Djené, Maksimović, Jaime Mata, Borja Mayoral, Latasa.
9:50 PM2 hours ago

Last Real Madrid lineup

Kepa; Carvajal, Alaba, Rüdiger, Fran García; Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Fede Valverde; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo
9:45 PM2 hours ago

How does Getafe arrive?

Getafe arrives after winning three, the team will go all out to win again in this match, the last meeting was against Alavés with a score of one-nil.

9:40 PM2 hours ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives to this match after beating Celta by the minimum, Ancelotti's team will be looking for important points. Real Madrid will be looking for more three points to keep its position at the top of the table.

9:35 PM2 hours ago

The Real Madrid vs Getafe match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
9:30 PM2 hours ago

