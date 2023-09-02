Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Real Madrid vs Getafe of the Day 4 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 09:15 hours
Bolivia: 08:15 hours
Brazil: 08:15 hours
Chile: 09:15 hours
Colombia: 08:15 hours
Ecuador: 08:15 hours
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 2:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:15 hours
Paraguay: 09:15 hours
Peru: 09:15 hours
Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 08:15 hours
Japan: 09:15 a.m.
India: 18:15
Nigeria: 01:15 a.m.
South Africa: 10:15pm
Australia: 22:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:15 hours
Real Madrid Statement
"No, he wanted to continue. So, I think it was not a very serious thing. He wanted to continue, but he tried and it was bothering him a little bit, so we preferred to change him. I think he's not going to play the game against Getafe and that, with the break, he's going to gain time for when we play again. He had started the match very well, he seemed uncontrollable. It's a pity. Afterwards, without him, it cost us a little more. Also because Celta played very well defensively. We didn't find space at the back and between the lines we also had more difficulty, because Celta did very well at the back."
"No, no. There is no freedom. I don't know what happened, I told Valverde that Luka had to take it, but I don't know what happened between them. The one who was supposed to take the penalty, who was Vinicius, was not there. Then, they chose Rodrygo and I didn't have the time to tell them that it had to be Modric".
Kepa played well. At the beginning we struggled a bit at the back, but the team played well. Keeping a clean sheet is a good sign. I don't think it wasn't the victory of quality, but of commitment because we had many negative things: Vinicius, the missed penalty.... But we tried until the end."
"No, I think the attack is covered. You see it in the data: we've scored six goals without Karim, without Vinicius.... That means we have resources up front. I've also thought about putting Brahim in but I preferred to keep a balance to avoid final surprises."
"I saw it on TV as you did: a grab at Kepa's shirt. I think it was a goal that was rightly disallowed".
