Middlesbrough vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow Middlesbrough vs QPR live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Middlesbrough vs QPR live for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, as well as the latest information coming from Riverside Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs QPR online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Middlesbrough vs QPR match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours in Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Star+
Chile: 11 hours on Star+
Colombia: 9 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 10 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours in Star+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
Argentina: 11 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours in Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Star+
Chile: 11 hours on Star+
Colombia: 9 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 10 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours in Star+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last QPR lineup!
Here's the team's latest lineup: Asmir Begovic, Steve Cook, Morgan Fox, Osman Kakay, Kenneth Paal, Paul Smyth, Sam Field, Jack Colback, Ilias Chair, Andre Dozzell and Sinclair Armstrong.
Latest Middlesbrough line-up!
Latest Middlesbrough line-up! This is the latest team lineup: Thomas Glover, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Lukas Ahlefeld Engel, Paddy McNair, Daniel Barlaser, Hayden Hackney, Matt Crooks, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss.
Sinclair Armstrong, a must see player!
The QPR striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The ivory continues to develop him and hopes to be a key player in his team's offense. During this EFL Championship season, he has scored 1 goal and 1 assist in 4 games. The 20-year-old will seek to be the undisputed holder of the QPR and help them achieve their goals.
How does the QPR arrive?
QPR continues its EFL Championship season, ranking in the 19th position with 3 points, after 1 wins, 0 draws and 3 losses. The team has an interesting player base, including Sinclair Armstrong, Asmir Begovic, Jack Colback, Paul Smyth, Kenneth Paal and Morgan Fox to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. Last season, Coventry finished in 20th place with 50 points, falling short of qualifying for the Promotion Playoffs and remaining in the EFL Championship for another year. QPR is one of the great favorites to fight for promotion and the search for good results will be essential to achieve this goal day by day.
Chuba Akpom, a must see player!
The Middlesbrough striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Akpom is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Middlesbrough in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he got 29 goals and 2 assists. The British striker had a great season and Boro will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving his goals.
How does Middlesbrough get here?
Middlesbrough is preparing for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship season where they will continue to seek promotion to the Premier League and are running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. Middlesbrough finished in fourth position in the EFL Championship with 75 points, after 22 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended abruptly when they fell in the semifinals against Coventry by the minimum on the aggregate score. Some interesting names in this group are Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Matt Crooks, Seny Dieng and Darragh Lenihan, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. Middlesbrough will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so much is expected of them.
Where's the game?
The Riverside Stadium located in the city of Middlesbrough, England will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue in a good way this season of the EFL Championship 2023-2024. This stadium has a capacity for 34,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Middlesbrough vs QPR match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The match will take place at Riverside Stadium, at 10 o'clock.