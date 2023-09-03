Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
Image: Arsenal

11:30 PM20 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Arsenal vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information from the Emirates Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.
11:25 PM25 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on LaLiga channel.

Arsenal vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:20 PM30 minutes ago

What time is Arsenal vs Manchester United matchday 4 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Arsenal vs Manchester United match on September 3, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 am

Bolivia: 09:30 a.m.

Brazil: 09:30 a.m.

Chile: 10:30 a.m.

Colombia: 09:30 hours

Ecuador: 9:30 a.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.

Peru: 10:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 0930 hours

Japan: 10:30 a.m.

India: 7:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 2:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 p.m.

Australia: 11:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 00:30 hours

11:15 PM35 minutes ago

Manchester United Statement

Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of the match: "It was very interesting for me to see how the team reacted. As a coach, you don't want to be in this situation, but it was a good experience to see how the team responded. The good thing about a horrendous start is that you have time to turn the game around, and I had a feeling we could do it. We have great leaders on the team, we showed composure and stuck to the plan. And from that plan, we played very good soccer and turned it around. So congratulations to the team."

"Absolutely, you can see how strong this team is. There's a good team spirit, there's fight and a lot of energy, which definitely helps us. It's a great win and it will help our confidence. You have to have leaders on the pitch and we kept our composure and control. Christian Eriksen, for example. It was a great finish.

11:10 PM40 minutes ago

Arsenal Statement

Mikel Arteta spoke before the game: "We didn't have room for him in the squad to give him the minutes he needs. He was doing well last year in his loan spell. He is developing in the right direction and wanted the opportunity to continue to develop his career. He is going to a very good club, which has great experience in developing talent, as everyone knows. I am very happy for him.
11:05 PMan hour ago

Statement Manchester United

Christian Eriksen spoke ahead of this important match: "We were very unfortunate with the second goal, but I think the experience helped us, because we had turned games like this around in the past. We knew how to bounce back, and we did."

"Undoubtedly, the goal made the difference, because it gave us the faith to face the second half in a different way. The idea was to stay in the match and go for the equalizer. We had nothing to lose, because we were 2-0 down. So, we just had to try to create situations to win".

"We knew it was going to be a tough battle, because they came out with everything at the end. They put burly players in attack and started playing long balls to try to create a dynamic from there, but we showed we could win the game."

11:00 PMan hour ago

Latest Manchester United lineup

Bayindir, Onana, Vitek; Dalot, Evans, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Martinez, Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Eriksen, Hannibal, Fernandes, Gore; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford, Pellistri. 
10:55 PMan hour ago

Last Arsenal line-up

Ramsdale; White, Saliba Gabriel, Zinchenko; Ödegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, G. Jesus, Martinelli.
10:50 PMan hour ago

How are Manchester United doing?

Manchester United managed to come out victorious against Nottingham Forrest in a very lively match, with United earning three very valuable points.

10:45 PMan hour ago

How does Arsenal arrive?

Arsenal comes to this match after a two-goal draw against Fulham in a very interesting duel, where despite having an extra player they could not get three points.
10:40 PMan hour ago

The Arsenal vs Manchester United match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, located in Arsenal, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:35 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, at 11:30 am.
