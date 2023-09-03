Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online and live stream
Arsenal vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Arsenal vs Manchester United matchday 4 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 10:30 am
Bolivia: 09:30 a.m.
Brazil: 09:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 09:30 hours
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 0930 hours
Japan: 10:30 a.m.
India: 7:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 2:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 p.m.
Australia: 11:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 00:30 hours
Manchester United Statement
"Absolutely, you can see how strong this team is. There's a good team spirit, there's fight and a lot of energy, which definitely helps us. It's a great win and it will help our confidence. You have to have leaders on the pitch and we kept our composure and control. Christian Eriksen, for example. It was a great finish.
Arsenal Statement
"Undoubtedly, the goal made the difference, because it gave us the faith to face the second half in a different way. The idea was to stay in the match and go for the equalizer. We had nothing to lose, because we were 2-0 down. So, we just had to try to create situations to win".
"We knew it was going to be a tough battle, because they came out with everything at the end. They put burly players in attack and started playing long balls to try to create a dynamic from there, but we showed we could win the game."
Latest Manchester United lineup
Last Arsenal line-up
How are Manchester United doing?